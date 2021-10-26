U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.37
    -0.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    +0.4910 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,626.54
    -2,216.11 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Okcoin Reports 450% Year-over-Year Growth in Institutional Clientele

·3 min read

Driven by interest in DeFi, institutional trading volume on Okcoin doubled in this timeframe

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today reported a 450% increase in institutional customers and 124% increase in institutional trading volume between September 2020 and 2021. Concurrently, Okcoin's Daily Active retail Users (DAU) grew by 2,800%. With Okcoin being a top regulated cryptocurrency exchange, institutional activity on the platform is indicative of macro sentiment among large-scale investors, with clientele including asset managers, venture capital and hedge funds, retail brokers, payment processors, and other entities around the globe.

Institutions in 2021 are showing a greater appetite for non-bitcoin crypto assets, known as altcoins, compared to previous years, with increasing demand for both stablecoins and those native to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Altcoins made up 53% of institutions' cryptocurrency purchases on Okcoin in September 2021 — a 23% increase from September 2020. In Q3 2021 alone, institutions utilizing Okcoin Earn, the DeFi investing tool, grew by 62%.

Notably, institutions' receptivity to newer crypto assets is growing. In 2020 and earlier, institutions exclusively favored altcoins that were at least four years old, such as ether and litecoin. While older cryptocurrencies still dominate institutional altcoin purchases on Okcoin, institutions in 2021 began buying younger assets in larger volumes. MiamiCoin (MIA) became the fourth most popular asset among institutions on Okcoin in Q3, immediately after the respective protocol launched in August 2021. Avalanche (AVAX) was the sixth most popular asset among institutions in 2021 while the protocol was less than a year old.

This momentum is underpinned by Okcoin being first-to-market with a series of institutional trading tools and asset listings in response to demand from institutions for more crypto market exposure. Most recently, Okcoin became the first to offer an API to access DeFi — a feature that was highly requested by asset managers and neo-banks — enabling institutions to seamlessly incorporate DeFi earning opportunities into their products and investment workflows. Other tools, such as APIs for the Bitcoin Lightning Network; trading, account, and sub-account management; and post-trade settlement, have also been implemented by Okcoin's institutional clients across various segments. With a commitment to providing customers with the best selection of well-vetted assets, Okcoin was the first regulated exchange to list top cryptocurrencies in 2021 including Stacks (STX), Avalanche (AVAX), and Near Protocol (NEAR), among others.

For more information, please visit okcoin.com/insitutions.

About Okcoin
Established in 2013, Okcoin is a cryptocurrency platform serving institutional and retail investors across 190+ countries — more locations than any other US-based exchange. Okcoin offers advanced trading tools, trading and account management APIs, flexible settlement options, and 24/7 client services to a range of institutions, including buy-side managers, liquidity and payment providers, retail brokers, trading firms, and more. Okcoin is licensed in the US, European Union, Canada, Japan, Puerto Rico, and more with offices across the globe. The exchange platform offers 30+ trading pairs and continues to list new assets for trading, such as Stacks (STX), Avalanche (AVAX), and MiamiCoin (MIA), alongside foundational assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Follow @Okcoin on Twitter and visit okcoin.com/institutions to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okcoin-reports-450-year-over-year-growth-in-institutional-clientele-301409235.html

SOURCE OKCoin

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • AMD Stock In Record High Territory As Data-Center Sales Drive Q3 Beat

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday beat analyst targets for the third quarter and pointed higher for the current period.

  • Alphabet earnings top estimates as online advertising remains robust

    Alphabet is set to report third-quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, with Wall Street optimistic the technology giant saw a resurgence in search advertising as travel activity ramped up.

  • Why AEye Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) surged sharply higher Wednesday, skyrocketing as much as 106.5%. The catalyst that sent the maker of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems and advanced driver-assist systems exploding higher was bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage on AEye with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $15.

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend

    Shares of Visa Inc. gained slightly in the aftermarket after the payments giant topped earnings and revenue estimates while boosting its quarterly dividend.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.

  • Texas Instruments Shares Slide As It Makes Plans To Boost Capacity

    STOCK ALERT Texas Instruments shares fell in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the chipmaker posted third quarter financial results that were largely in line with Street expectations. The company also noted that it will be increasing its capital spending to boost capacity.

  • Analyst goes inside Microsoft's Q1 'home run' earnings

    Dan Ives, senior equity analyst at Wedbush, discusses Microsoft's stellar quarter and 'booming' revenue.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.