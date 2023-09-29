OKC's Epworth Villa files for bankruptcy protection, blaming COVID for its financial woes

Epworth Villa, 14901 N Pennsylvania Ave., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the second time in 10 years.

Epworth Villa, a nonprofit "life plan community" in northwest Oklahoma City, has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with bondholders to restructure its debt and strengthen its financial position.

The facility, at 14901 N Pennsylvania Ave., with more than 400 residents and patients, is an extension ministry of the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church. A life plan community offers independent living and higher levels of care if needed. Epworth Villa offers assisted living and other levels of services including skilled nursing, long-term care and rehabilitation.

It's the second time in 10 years for Epworth Villa to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In 2014, it was after a multimillion-dollar judgment in a lawsuit. This time, COVID, lockdowns and related restrictions are to blame, CEO Ron Kelly said.

"Our board and management team explored a variety of debt refinancing options and ultimately determined that the protection afforded by a court-supervised reorganization process will be the most efficient and least disruptive option for our residents and patients," Kelly said. "Our negotiations with investors and bondholders have culminated in an agreement which will allow us to reset our relationships with bondholders and avail the organization of an additional infusion of cash to enable us to better achieve our future financial and strategic goals.

"In fact, we have a commitment from a major industrial funding source to provide us with $6M in new money upon court approval of the restructuring.”

Long-term care facilities heavily impacted by COVID pandemic

Assisted-living and long-term care facilities were among industries most affected by COVID-19. More than 200,000 long-term care residents and staff members across the country have died since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Staffing shortages and increasing costs have only exacerbated problems for those facilities.

The Biden Administration recently proposed rules requiring nearly all long-term care facilities to boost staffing levels, a move some Oklahomans worry will only make matters worse.

The bond restructure, part of a consensual plan supported by the bond trustee and institutional bondholders, shows "their confidence in Epworth’s business and community, and puts the organization in the best possible position as we navigate the court process together," Kelly said. “Throughout the financial restructuring process, Epworth has kept its commitment to residents by continuing to offer services in our complete continuum of care at the same high level on which our residents have come to rely."

Kelly said the pandemic significantly reduced move-ins and site visits to Epworth Villa during lockdowns, which took a toll on its ability to meet its obligations to bondholders. Move-in rates and site visits have steadily increased since, he said.

Epworth Villa, 14901 N Pennsylvania Ave., is a nonprofit life plan community.

“Throughout the refinancing process, it was important for us to communicate clearly and regularly with our residents and staff, assuring everyone at our facility that our levels of care won’t be compromised,” he said.

