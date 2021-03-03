U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.00
    +9.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,464.00
    +106.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.25
    +33.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.20
    +16.10 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.49
    +0.74 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.50
    -20.10 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    -0.56 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.30
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8580
    +0.1480 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,007.29
    +3,161.38 (+6.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.32
    +50.22 (+5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.04
    +44.29 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

OKEx lists Chiliz's CHZ, driving engagement in sports and entertainment

·3 min read

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Chiliz (CHZ) for spot trading on the platform. As the leading digital currency for the sports and entertainment industries, CHZ is the native asset of the popular fan-engagement platform Socios.com, which has already partnered with several major global sporting clubs and esports teams including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-German, AC Milan and Team Heretics.

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/OK Blockchain Capital)
LOGO (PRNewsfoto/OK Blockchain Capital)

CHZ deposits on the OKEx exchange were opened at 7:00 am UTC, March 3. Spot trading pairs of CHZ/USDT and CHZ/BTC went live at 10:00 am UTC on March 3, and withdrawals will be activated at 10:00 am UTC, March 4.

Founded in 2018, Chiliz's platform, Socios.com, is designed to help clubs and teams increase fan engagement and unlock new revenue streams. Its innovative Fan Token model is proving particularly effective at a time when many sporting organizations are suffering due to lost profits from ticket sales and canceled sponsorship deals caused by the pandemic.

As many sporting events continue to be held spectator-free and clubs lose out on key revenues from ticket sales, Fan Tokens are becoming an important new source of profit for an industry that was already facing challenges adapting to the needs of a younger, more digital-native audience. Fan Tokens allow clubs to interact with their bases more easily across geographies and incentivize them to make in-platform purchases or accumulate voting rights on key decisions affecting their club's future, thus fostering a stronger sense of loyalty.

So far, 23 large sporting organizations have created Fan Tokens through Socios.com to engage with and monetize their global fan bases — and many more teams are set to follow, including Dutch club Fortuna Sittard. Downloaded by more than 500,000 fans around the world, Fan Tokens generated an impressive $30 million for Socios.com clubs and partners in 2020 alone.

"Chiliz has uncovered another key use case for blockchain technology showing how the sports and entertainment industries can adapt to an increasingly digital world and create new revenue streams beyond traditional sources. As more and more fans begin to engage with clubs and teams through fan tokens, the use of cryptocurrencies becomes continuously more mainstream. OKEx couldn't be happier to support this important initiative," commented OKEx CEO Jay Hao.

To mark the new listing, OKEx will be distributing $150,000 worth of Fan Tokens in a giveaway for CHZ community members, starting from March 3 at 7:00 am UTC to March 10 at 7:00 am UTC. As soon as users deposit or trade CHZ on OKEx, they will become eligible for the lucky draw, with up to $10,000 of Fan Tokens to be won through referral rewards. For full details of the campaign, please visit: https://www.okex.com/promotion/BK0J

About OKEx

A world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx offers the most diverse marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading — including futures, perpetual swap and options — of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okex-lists-chilizs-chz-driving-engagement-in-sports-and-entertainment-301239613.html

SOURCE OKEx

Recommended Stories

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Showing Early Signs of Potentially Bullish Momentum Shift

    The direction of the gold market today will be determined by trader reaction to yesterday’s close at $1723.00.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Above $50,000 in Recovery from Last Week’s Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied back above $50,000, surpassing the key psychological level as bullish momentum returned after last week’s selloff. The digital token climbed 8% to trade around $51,500 in early U.S. trading, reaching the highest level in a week. The cryptocurrency has been volatile. Prices plunged 21% last week and have recovered with the broad bounce back in equities. The swings in Bitcoin and Ethereum give “the impression that they are a general barometer of risk sentiment,” said Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer of Saxo Bank. On Tuesday, prices dipped 2.9% after Gary Gensler, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency.Gensler, who served as a Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior advisor to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.“While the Bitcoin market reacted quickly to his comments, Gensler was largely positive about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” said John Wu, president of blockchain technology firm Ava Labs. “I’m hopeful the new administration will help foster innovation in blockchains, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, instead of stifling it.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves occur periodically in Treasuries, forming a bit of a mystery as no two events have been the same. Some point to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again.And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.Based on Bloomberg’s U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index, a gauge of how far yields are deviating from a fair-value model, liquidity conditions worsened recently, though it was nothing like what was seen in March.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”Why Liquidity Is a Simple Idea But Hard to Nail Down: QuickTake(Updates with details on Bloomberg’s liquidity index in 10th paragraph, and a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

    A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up "choke points" on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, recommended clamping down on China's ability to procure the manufacturing equipment needed to make advanced computing chips. "China is making an aggressive push to promote authoritarianism around the world," an NSCAI official told Reuters.

  • Zoom has more than $4 billion in cash — here's how they may spend it

    Zoom is sitting on a monster cash pile. The company's CFO Kelly Steckleberg explains how they may spend some of the money.

  • Robinhood, a go-to for young traders, benefits from short sale demand

    Robinhood, the online brokerage used by many retail traders to pile in to heavily shorted stocks like GameStop Corp, has made an ambitious push into loaning out its clients' shares to short sellers as it expands its business. The size of the jump highlights Robinhood's rapid growth over the past year as the number of retail investors has soared in the work-from-home environment during the pandemic and as retail brokers have largely eliminated trading fees, a model Robinhood helped pioneer. Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood is expected to go public this year with a valuation of more than $20 billion.

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses Amid Valuation Warnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped after the biggest rally in nine months spurred speculation about excessive investor optimism. Treasuries stabilized, following a recent spike in yields. The dollar retreated.Technology shares led losses in the S&P 500 as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. dragged down the Nasdaq 100 -- with the electric-car maker tumbling more than 4%. Target Corp. sank on an underwhelming profitability outlook. Rocket Cos., a Detroit-based holding company, soared after a news report that the stock could become a Reddit target for its high short-interest.Bullishness among Wall Street strategists is near levels that have presaged potential trouble for stocks, according to a Bank of America Corp. gauge. The measure assesses the average recommended allocation to equities and is close to triggering a sell signal. A valuation methodology, sometimes called Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates, recently showed stocks were losing their edge. Earlier Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator said he was “very worried” about risks from bubbles in global financial markets.For Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, rising rates are seen as an important element of what’s “giving investors pause at this point in time.” He also noted that they’re relevant when it comes to figuring out the appropriate level of valuations against the stream of corporate earnings.“Did we come too far, too fast in pricing in a strong economy and corporate earnings recovery?” he said.An almost year-long surge in U.S. stocks is due for a pause about now, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial LLC. “History would say be open to some type of weakness or consolidation,” he said in a blog post Friday. Detrick cited the S&P 500’s performance after bull markets that began in 1982 and 2009, the two fastest starters before the current advance. Both rallies faltered near the one-year mark, and the S&P 500 was little changed to lower six months later.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.2089.The Japanese yen was unchanged at 106.76 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.41%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased seven basis points to 0.687%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold rose 0.5% to $1,733.71 an ounce.Silver added 0.5% to $26.71 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China ‘Worried’ About Bubbles in Property, Foreign Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top banking regulator said he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, sparking fresh concerns about further tightening in the world’s second-biggest economy. Stocks dropped across Asia.Bubbles in U.S. and European markets could burst because their rallies are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.READ MORE: Asian stocks slip as investors weigh impact of bond yields and China’s asset-bubble warningChina’s financial regulators are walking a fine line of trying to curb risks at home while limiting disruptions from abroad as the economy opens wider to foreign capital. The CBIRC vowed in January to stay “ahead of systemic risks,” after capping bank lending to the property market, slashing shadow banking activities and claiming victory in unwinding a wild expansion in peer-to-peer lending.“China’s monetary policy has not been as easy as the U.S. and Europe,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “This latest comment will create worry of further tightening.”Asia stocks tumbled and U.S. futures declined on Guo’s comments. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index erased earlier gains of as much as 0.8%. The CSI 300 Index in China fell as much as 1.4% and Hong Kong’s main gauge dropped almost 1%. Chinese government bonds gained from a shift toward haven assets, sending yields on benchmark 10-year notes to a nearly three-week low.“Beijing calling the overseas market rally a bubble won’t help sentiment in Hong Kong stocks, which had been seeing strong inflows from the mainland,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi.Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, Guo said.China’s top financial regulator also weighed in on the fintech sector, saying platforms that offer banking services must comply with the same capital requirements as traditional lenders to curb risks. The regulator has set different deadlines for each type of service, with the longest grace period of no more than two years, Guo said, without elaborating.Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with many people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”A strong economic recovery, combined with a credit surge and a renewed fear of missing out have stoked buyer enthusiasm across China’s largest cities despite stricter curbs this year. Authorities have responded with a slew of policies to fine tune the industry, including a new mechanism on bank lending for real estate and fresh land-bidding rules designed to curb high-flying land costs.Still, home prices in the secondary market, which faces less government intervention, gained the most in 18 months in January, official data showed last week. Existing-home prices of certain popular projects in Shanghai surged more than 30% last year, according to China Real Estate Information Corp.“Guo’s comment reflects that Beijing wants a very stable financial market,” said Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities. “Stabilization is the ultimate goal of its monetary policy.”Other comments from Guo:China lending rates are likely to rebound this yearFinancial firms in Hong Kong not bound by U.S. sanctionsChina supports more Chinese firms listing in Hong KongReaction: Here’s What Analysts Are Saying on China’s Concern Over Bubbles(Updates with chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Is Poised to Cool Oil Market With Extra Production

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is poised to agree a production increase this week as it seeks to cool a rapid rally in crude prices.There’s a widespread view within the group that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the deliberations. While the usual differences are present -- with Saudi Arabia cautious and Russia keen to open the taps -- all sides are ready to increase production, they said, asking not to be named because the information was private.That could put the group on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output increase that’s up for debate on Thursday.An agreement to hike OPEC+ supply would be the latest sign that the global economy is recovering from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The cartel has endured a year of pain, dominated by the deepest output cuts in its history. But the sacrifice has paid off, reviving oil prices back to pre-crisis levels above $60 a barrel.Brent crude rose 0.3% to $62.89 a barrel as of 7:54 a.m. in London. The international benchmark has surged more than 20% this year.“Both the global economic outlook and oil market prospects show signs of continued improvement,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the opening of a meeting of the group’s technical experts on Tuesday. “The headwinds of uncertainty that shocked and disrupted the market last year continue to abate.”There are two distinct elements to the production increase that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies will debate this week.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Robust DemandRussia has been the most consistent advocate for the 500,000 barrel-a-day increase, and other members now largely agree that it should go ahead, according to people familiar with the matter.The top oil executive from the United Arab Emirates, which has also supported output hikes at recent OPEC+ meetings, gave a bullish assessment of the market on Tuesday.“Oil demand is robust,” Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the IHS Markit Ltd. CERAWeek virtual conference. “Demand will rise to above pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.”Adnoc has already signaled it’s preparing to open the taps, allocating customers greater volumes of Murban, Das and Upper Zakum crudes for April compared with March.Saudi ChoiceSaudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months, but seasoned OPEC-watchers have suggested that Riyadh could phase it out gradually.The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations. The decision will take into account the commissioning of the new 400,000 barrel-a-day Jizan refinery, which could affect both domestic crude consumption and exports, they said.At CERAWeek, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser struck a more cautious tone than his counterpart from the UAE, predicting strong demand in the second half of 2021, and a return to pre-Covid consumption next year.Remarkable ComebackWhatever the Saudis decide, the global oil market is poised to receive its biggest supply boost since August, when OPEC+ first began the process of tapering the 9.7 million barrel-a-day cut agreed in April last year as the pandemic crushed demand.The group appears to think the market is ready for it. Even if OPEC+ boosts production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, the secretariat’s analysts predicted on Tuesday.Achieving that would be a remarkable comeback from one of the biggest crises in the cartel’s history. It’s almost exactly a year since a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over how to respond to the early stages of the pandemic triggered a monthlong price war. The group flooded the market just as demand plunged, a disastrous decision that pushed crude prices below zero for the first time in history. Twelve months later, fuel stockpiles in industrialized countries aren’t far off target levels and crude prices are close to break-even for some members, presenting “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” analysts at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note. (Updates with oil price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street ends lower as Apple and Tesla retreat

    Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, pulled down by Apple and Tesla, while materials stocks climbed as investors waited for the U.S. Congress to approve another stimulus package. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.3 billion shares, compared with the 14.9 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

  • Wall Street Bullishness Is Becoming a Contrarian Sell Signal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock market optimism among Wall Street strategists has risen close to levels that signaled trouble for equities in the past.A Bank of America measure of their bullishness is near a level that historically has been bearish for stocks. The gauge assesses the average recommended allocation to equities by sell-side strategists and is very close to triggering a sell signal, a team including Savita Subramanian wrote Monday.“The last time the indicator was this close to ‘Sell’ was June 2007 after which we generally saw 12-month returns of minus 13%,” the strategists said, adding even current levels signal below-average equity returns over the next year. “We‘ve found Wall Street bullishness to be a reliable contrarian indicator.”Last week’s worries about the impact of higher bond yields on stocks evaporated Monday, with U.S. equities notching their biggest advance since June. Optimism is evident from the record amount of cash poured into stock ETFs in February as investors bet additional fiscal stimulus and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will supercharge growth.The S&P 500 is up about 4% so far this year and some 32% over the last 12 months. The Bank of America gauge rose nearly 1 point to 59.2% in February.“The current level is forecasting 12-month returns of just 7%, a much weaker outlook compared to an average 12-month forecast of 16% since the end of the Global Financial Crisis,” the BofA team wrote.While investors seem to have come to terms with the recent upheaval in bond markets for now, an ongoing shakeout could spark fresh angst, particularly if real yields keep rising.The correlation between U.S. equities and inflation-adjusted Treasury yields dropped to the most negative in five years last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That suggests further increases in real yields could hurt the S&P 500 index.(Updates with more on bond yields from the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund May Close Its Biggest-Ever Loan Deal This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set to close a deal for its biggest loan ever as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter.The Public Investment Fund is raising about $15 billion from a group of international banks to finance new investments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The final bank group participating in the facility is still being determined, and the size of the loan as well as the timing may change, they said.The PIF declined to comment.The wealth fund has more than doubled the size of the loan from an initial plan to raise up to $7 billion, Bloomberg reported last month.The $400 billion sovereign investor fund is tapping banks for its third loan so far, after borrowing $11 billion in its debut debt raising, and another $10 billion bridge facility in 2019 that it paid off last year.The fund has also received cash injections in the form of the $30 billion proceeds from the sale of shares in Saudi Aramco and a $40 billion transfer from the kingdom’s foreign reserves last year as it looked to finance an asset-buying spree during a slump in equity markets caused by the coronavirus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

    Oil prices pared gains at the start of the week, seemingly hitting a temporary high note. Traders are on edge as they away a decision from OPEC+ regarding the potential easing of production cuts

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as the major indexes steadied after rallying a day earlier.

  • Oil Sinks Toward $60 Before OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled below $60 a barrel in New York with the OPEC+ alliance said to be set to agree to a production increase later this week.U.S. crude futures fell 1.5% on Tuesday to the lowest in more than a week, while its global counterpart Brent hit a two-week low. The widespread view among the producer group is that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the matter. That could put the alliance on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output hike that’s up for debate on Thursday.Oil’s underlying market structure has also weakened this week. The backwardation, an indication of tightening supplies, seen in key timespreads is shrinking. At the same time, some pockets of physical oil market strength appear to be wobbling, with observed flows of North Sea crude grades to Asia dropping in February to the lowest in four months.“While the Saudi surprise cut really kick-started this move higher, the unwinding of that will be more difficult for the market,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “There is still significant risk for the short-term outlook.”Crude has rallied more than 20% since the start of the year with support from a range of factors, including Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts. The rollout of vaccines and an investor charge into commodities have also underpinned the gains. Even if OPEC and its allies restore 2.4 million barrels a day of crude output by June, global oil inventories are set to decline each month this year, according to an OPEC+ panel. India has reiterated a call for the group to increase its production from April.“Prices were getting elevated enough that stabilizing the market makes sense,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “It is a difference between what was expected and what was hoped. What you expect is that they will raise production, what you hope is that they don’t.”In the U.S., domestic crude supplies rose last week by more than 7 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. If confirmed by the U.S. government’s storage tally on Wednesday, that would be the largest weekly build since December. Meanwhile, the API report also showed large declines in gasoline and distillate inventories, which fell by nearly 10 million barrels and roughly 9 million barrels, respectively.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies must decide how much output is to be restored, with current reductions totaling just over 7 million barrels a day. The group is the largest actor in the oil market, with collective production covering more than 40% of worldwide demand.Saudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months. The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations.Meanwhile, oil shipments from OPEC’s Persian Gulf producers edged higher last month, despite the Saudi cut. Increased shipments from Kuwait and Iraq more than offset lower flows from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show.(An earlier version of this story corrected daily percentage decline in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.