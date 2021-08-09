U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

OKEx lists Efinity's EFI, furthering support for NFTs following March listing of Enjin

·2 min read

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of Efinity'sEFI, the first paratoken on the Efinity network. EFI is specially designed to be the next-generation blockchain solution for NFTs. EFI deposits, withdrawals and spot trading for EFI/USDT are all now available on the OKEx platform.

OKEx (PRNewsfoto/OKEx)
OKEx (PRNewsfoto/OKEx)

Efinity, launched by Enjin, is an NFT blockchain built on Polkadot, which aims to make the increasingly popular NFT marketplace accessible and scalable for its users. Enjin pioneered the development of NFT platforms in 2017 when they created the advanced ERC-1155 NFT standard. Announced back in March, Enjin was launched after an $18.9 million private sale. Designed to provide a seamless experience for the end-user, a special algorithm was set in place to enable the game-channel network to process transactions every six seconds, and it can scale up to 1,000 transactions per second.

On the listing of Efinity, OKEx CEO Jay Hao commented:

"We are extremely excited to be adding Efinity to our growing portfolio of tokens. As the NFT markets continue to gain momentum, we are pleased to see wider adoption of blockchain technology across mainstream activities, with gaming being one of the fastest-growing sectors."

For more information, please visit here.

About OKEx

Founded in 2017, OKEx is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchanges. OKEx has innovatively adopted blockchain technology to reshape the financial ecosystem and offers some of the most diverse and sophisticated products, solutions and trading tools on the market. Trusted by more than 20 million users in over 180 regions across the globe, its mission is to empower every individual through the promotion and advancement of cryptocurrencies globally. In addition to the exchange, it serves its users with OKEx Insights, a research arm that is at the cutting edge of the latest trends in the cryptocurrency industry. With its extensive range of crypto products and services, its unwavering commitment to innovation, and its local operations to serve its users better, OKEx strives to eliminate financial barriers and realize a world of financial inclusion for all.

