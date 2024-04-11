O'Key Group (LON:OKEY) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at O'Key Group (LON:OKEY) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for O'Key Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = ₽4.6b ÷ (₽107b - ₽34b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, O'Key Group has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 16%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating O'Key Group's past further, check out this free graph covering O'Key Group's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of O'Key Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.5% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From O'Key Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by O'Key Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 88% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

