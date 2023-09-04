U.S. markets closed

OKH Global Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: S$0.002 (vs S$0.019 loss in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

OKH Global (SGX:S3N) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$14.5m (down 12% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: S$2.52m (up from S$21.4m loss in FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 17% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: S$0.002 (up from S$0.019 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

OKH Global shares are down 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for OKH Global (2 are significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

