Oklahoma City-area home sales were on the skids last year but still fetched $6,666,000,000

Keri Gray, broker and owner of KG Realty, has this home on 5 acres at 13130 W Memorial Road near Yukon listed for $599,000. It was originally on offer for $615,000. The 2,915-square-foot home, built in 1996, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one half-bath.

With so many home purchases on ice in 2023, long before this frigid weather, sales volume in central and western Oklahoma fell 14.4%, but still ended the year with a grade of B, for "billion," about $6,666,000,000 in total transactions, but the market, like the weather, is expected to warm by spring.

The total value of sales was down 14.4% from about $7,784,500 in 2022, according to the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service, MLSOK.

Last year, 22,871 homes changed hands, down 16.6% from 27,409 in 2022, MLSOK reported.

“Due to a number of factors, the number of homes closed and the total dollar volume both declined in 2023,” said Angelena Harris, president of the MLSOK board.

Rising mortgage rates trimmed home sales in OKC in 2023

This home at 3413 NW 159 sold for $320,000 in early December, more than its list price of $313,600 with Kathleen Forrest of Metro Brokers Oklahoma. The 1,650-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two baths and was built in 2021.

The biggest factor, of course, was the rise in mortgage interest rates, which spiked in 2022 and continued to rise through much of 2023, “shutting a lot of potential buyers out of the market," said Harris, co-founder and managing broker of Spearhead Realty Group.

Home loan rates peaked at 7.79% on average on Oct. 26, and have hovered around 6.5% since, according to Freddie Mac. Sales in 2023 were the lowest in five years, Harris said, but the market is stabilizing to pre-pandemic levels.

"Homeowners who secured lower interest rates in 2020 and 2021 are staying put, which limits inventory. Fewer homes for sale means fewer closings," she said.

Realtors: Home sales, listings, and showings in 2023 in the Oklahoma City area

Here are highlights in OKC home sales last year, from MLSOK:

Sales: Pending sales decreased 10.8%, finishing 2023 at 23,329. Closed sales were down 16.7% to end the year at 22,871.

Listings: Comparing 2023 with 2022, the number of homes available for sale was up 26%. There were 5,670 active listings at the end of 2023. New listings decreased by 5.1% to finish the year at 29,601.

Showings: Showing activity in 2023 was down compared with 2022, overall. However, monthly year-over-year comparisons improved near the end of 2023 as interest rates improved slightly, for a total of 250,797 showings reported by participating showing services in the region. Listings averaged 12 showings before going under contract, up 1% from 2022.

List price received: Sellers received, on average, 98.3 percent of their list price at sale, down 1.3% from 2022.

What happened with home sales, prices, and inventory in the OKC metro area in December 2023

“This was a pretty typical holiday season, with closings lower in December compared to previous months,” Harris said. “Most people try to avoid moving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.”

In December, according to MLSOK:

Sales were down 2.6% compared with November, and down 8% year over year, with 1,094 transactions.

Inventory fell 7% month to month, but increased 20.2% year over year, to 3,132, a supply to last 70 days if no more were listed. That's 2.3 months. A supply of five to seven months is regarded as a balanced market, with neither buyers nor sellers having the upper hand in negotiations.

The average price dropped 3.5% month over month but gained 3.6% year over year, to $301,707.

The median price, considered a better gauge because it discounts extremes, slipped 0.8% month over month but gained 5.6% year over year, to $260,800.

What happened with home prices in December in central and western Oklahoma

The OKC-area numbers prepared for The Oklahoman reflect sales in Arcadia, Bethany, Blanchard, Choctaw, Deer Creek, Edmond, Harrah, Luther, Midwest City, Moore, Mustang, Newcastle, Nicoma Park, Norman, Oklahoma City, Piedmont, Tuttle, Warr Acres and Yukon.

MLSOK, covers a wide swath of central Oklahoma plus the Altus area.

In that combined area, the average price eked out a gain 0.9% month to month to $288,811, which was up 4.7%% compared with December 2022.

The median price in December in the wider area was $243,450, up 1.4% month to month and up 5.8% year over year.

2024 MLSOK Inc. President Angelena Harris.

