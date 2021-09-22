U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Oklahoma City Regenerative Stem Cell Therapy For Chronic Pain Relief Launched

Oklahoma Pain Center
·2 min read

Oklahoma City-based pain management clinic Oklahoma Pain Center (+1-405-752-9600) launched stem cell therapy to remedy a wide spectrum of chronic body aches.

Oklahoma City, United States, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new treatments include blood plasma infusions, allograft tissue transplants, exosomes and mesenchymal stem cell therapy.

More information can be found at https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com/regeneration-therapy

The pain clinic launched the innovative remedies to provide customers with safe and effective alternatives to traditional cures such as steroids, surgery and medication. Stem cell therapy, also referred to as regenerative therapy, uses a patient’s cells to repair damaged tissue, reduce pain and inflammation.

While still a relatively new practice, the medical technique is gaining popularity among health practitioners and patients due to its non-invasive and organic methodology. Furthermore, the therapy aims to address the root cause of chronic pain rather than simply treat its symptoms.

Oklahoma Pain Center offers exosomes treatment, the latest breakthrough in restorative therapy. It involves exposing older cells to younger, healthier ones. Introduced into the body intravenously, the new cells encourage old cells to regenerate, heal and stop further deterioration. This is an ideal option for patients with autoimmune and degenerative muscular, bone, or joint diseases.

The platelet-rich plasma therapy involves re-injecting a concentrated sample of a patient’s blood into the site of their injury. The blood is processed through a centrifuge to isolate platelets that help hasten muscle regrowth and recovery.

Amniotic fluid transplant makes use of tissue safely taken from a mother’s womb during a cesarean section operation. The immune-privileged substance contains high concentrations of proteins, collagen and cytokines that minimize pain and inflammation. The technique also presents a low risk of transplant rejection.

For injury recovery, the clinic offers Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) treatment which uses protein and growth factor-rich bone marrow cells to repair skeletal components like cartilage, bone, muscle, and tendons.

Patients who suffer from joint pain and osteoarthritis, bursitis or tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, sacroiliac joint pain, and rotator cuff injuries can benefit from stem cell regenerative therapy.

According to a satisfied patient, “Oklahoma Pain Center has access to medications that most physicians can’t prescribe, and the skills to use them. They have changed my life. If you have been on traditional opiate-based pain management, visit the clinic for better options.”

Interested parties can call +1-405-752-9600 or visit https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com/regeneration-therapy


Website: https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com

CONTACT: Name: Dr. Blake Kelly Organization: Oklahoma Pain Center Address: 13921 N Meridian Ave Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73142, United States Phone: +1-405-752-9600


