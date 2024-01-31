Oklahoma has more money than ever to bolster housing development in new program

A newer home and one under construction on NE 31 in the Capitol View area of Oklahoma City.

The state of Oklahoma now has its biggest pot of money ever to spend on developing housing: $215 million in its new Oklahoma Housing Stability Program, after Gov. Kevin Stitt approved emergency rules for it.

The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency started accepting applications for the program on Monday.

"This is the largest allocation of state-appropriated funds ever designated for housing development," Deborah Jenkins, the agency's executive director, said previously. "We are eager to see the increased development of both for-sale and rental homes the Oklahoma Housing Stability Program will bring."

The program, created by legislation authored by Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, and Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, provides $215 million to fund the construction of new single-family homes for purchase and for single and multifamily rental homes.

It also offers down payment and closing cost assistance for home buyers who purchase homes produced by the Oklahoma Homebuilder Program.

“With the approval of the emergency rules, Gov. Stitt demonstrates his profound understanding of the housing issues faced by Oklahomans and his commitment to addressing the housing shortage in rural and urban communities throughout the state,” said Mike Buhl, chairman of the OHFA Board of Trustees.

Basics of $215 million Oklahoma Housing Stability Program

According to the rules:

Housing developers can apply for zero-interest loans to build rental properties and new homes, but they must be repaid within two years or face interest charges.

Prospective homeowners who make less than $150,000 a year can apply for down-payment and closing-cost assistance. They will not have to repay the funds if they live in the home for three years.

Affordability guided by home size in Oklahoma Housing Affordability Program

The homes are intended to be "affordable," and must be between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet in size, OHFA spokesman Holley Mangham said, but there are no income limits for buyers unless they use the agency's Down Payment Assistance Program.

"As far as home affordability ... there aren’t price limits per se, but the goal is that the 1,000-2,000-square-foot (requirement) will encourage construction of homes for more entry-level buyers," she said.

Go to ohfa.org/housingstability for application details.

