It's Oklahoma National Stockyards, not Oklahoma City National Stockyards, for good reason

Have you ever wondered? How in the world is there a stockyards, the largest stocker and feeder cattle market in the world, no less, inside the Oklahoma City limits, with all that manure, just a few miles from downtown, hard by the Oklahoma River even?

Well pard, there's not one.

Looks can deceive, and it just looks like the Oklahoma National Stockyards is "in town." With 120 acres and headquarters at 2501 Exchange Ave. and other buildings and structures, it's all on its lonesome, on a spot of unincorporated Oklahoma County surrounded by the city on all sides.

Among other things, that means any outlaws on the premises feel the long arm of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department or special agents of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association headquartered in Fort Worth, not OKC police.

A statue dedicated to Stockyards City is pictured in the Oklahoma National Stockyards. The Stockyards City area, including the stockyards, preserves history and markets Oklahoma's ranching heritage.

No city sales taxes are paid on the thousands of cattle auctioned on Monday and Tuesday each week — more than 100 million since the exchange opened in 1910. Nor does OKC get a portion of property taxes paid to the county. Nor does the stockyards have to follow city zoning standards.

How the stockyards came to be outside the city limits, whether it ever was in the city or was de-annexed, and why and when, is mystery. No one at City Hall knows, said city spokeswoman Kristy Yager.

Nobody's complaining. As people say in cow country, it all, even all that manure, "smells like money."

First, a little history, and Oklahoma National Stockyards has a big place in OKC history whether it's in Oklahoma City or not

It comes down to meatpacking, Oklahoma City's first major industry, when stockyards and packing plants opened in October 1910.

"Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce officials wanted to add their city to others that prospered with stockyards," according to J'Nell L. Pate, writing in the Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History & Culture.

Chamber President Sidney Brock sent letters to several big meatpacking companies. With city fathers seasoning the pit, Brock got one hit, then another, and another. The stockyards went up immediately. People called it Packingtown.

Oklahoma City's stockyards has always been a destination

Entrance to Oklahoma National Stockyards is pictured Dec. 13.

"The market soon employed more than four thousand people, attracted seventeen commission firms, and created a livestock exchange," Pate wrote. "As occurred at most stockyards, local entrepreneurs constructed a coliseum in 1922 for stock shows, rodeos, and Future Farmers of America events."

A destination was born for people in and out of the livestock marketing business. It survived the decline of rail, and rode the rise of trucks used for hauling cattle. By 1950, the Oklahoma National Stockyards had become a major exchange for stocker and feeder cattle.

By the 1960s and '70s, meatpackers were consolidating and closing plants, but Oklahoma National Stockyards dodged the worst of it, adding a cattle auction in 1961, making big improvements to the facilities in 1968, and adding a hog auction in 1973, Pate wrote.

Oklahoma National Stockyards, the nation's No. 1 cattle market

Cattle at the Oklahoma National Stockyards in 2006.

Oklahoma City was, and is, in a great spot for a big stockyards, situated not only in the middle of the country but just about on the dividing line between cattle production on one side and feeding and finishing on the other.

"Centered between a cow-calf area to the east and south and a stocker-feeder grain region to the west, by the 1970s Oklahoma had become the nation's third largest calf-producing state," Pate wrote. "By 1980 seventy percent of farm income came from livestock.

"Consequently, cattle and calf receipts did not decrease as rapidly as receipts in many other markets. As a result, by the early 1980s the Oklahoma City stockyards emerged as the nation's number one cattle market, tallying receipts of a million animals per year."

Oklahoma National Stockyards is one thing, Stockyards City is another

Historic Cattlemen's Cafe sign at Cattlemen's Steakhouse, at 1309 S Agnew just outside Oklahoma National Stockyards.

Boosted by Stockyards City, the nonprofit that promotes events like the recent Cowboy Christmas Parade and promotes nearby Western-themed businesses as an agritourism destination, the area, including the stockyards, preserves history and markets Oklahoma's ranching heritage.

Around S Agnew Avenue and Exchange, people can "see Oklahoma cowboys working the livestock and browse a variety of shops from old time general stores and tack shops to western duds, jewelry, and restaurants," as the Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry puts it.

Lore-laden Cattlemen's Steakhouse at 1309 S Agnew and equally legendary Langston's Western Wear across the street may be the best known businesses, both dating to the stockyards' earliest days, but they're not the only ones, not by a long shot.

What does the Oklahoma Industries Authority have to do with Oklahoma National Stockyards?

The Livestock Exchange Building at Oklahoma National Stockyards in its prime. It burned in 1980.

Unknown, probably, by anyone not directly involved is why the Oklahoma Industries Authority, an economic development arm of Oklahoma County, is shown as part owner of the stockyards in county property records.

It's not anymore, actually, said Keith Kuhlman, director of special projects for the Oklahoma Industries Authority.

In 1980, the historic Livestock Exchange Building burned down — not for the first time — and the stockyards needed help dealing with the $1.5 million loss. Kuhlman said the authority issued $575,000 in bonds for rebuilding, which earned it a claim on the stockyards' deed.

The new Exchange Building was completed in 1982, and the debt paid in 1996, he said, and the records just haven't been updated.

What about all that manure?

Oklahoma National Stockyards: "They have an excellent track record of controlling their runoff"

Oklahoma National Stockyards abuts the Oklahoma River.

Because Oklahoma National Stockyards is not in the Oklahoma City limits, the city's Storm Water Quality Division doesn't test for runoff from the yards onsite. The city does have plenty of monitoring stations along the Oklahoma River, downstream, Yager said.

The stockyards does hold an Oklahoma City Industrial Wastewater Quality permit because wastewater is collected from its facilities and it is connected to a city sanitary sewer line. The discharge collected is monitored to make sure it meets permit requirements, she said.

It's been years since there was an environmental issue involving the stockyards and the river.

"They have an excellent track record of controlling their runoff," Yager said.

Stockyards City Main Street District includes Oklahoma National Stockyards.

