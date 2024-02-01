Oklahoma professor to become director of Lubbock AgriLife Center

Todd Baughman, Ph.D., has been selected to lead the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Lubbock, beginning April 1.

The current director, Jaroy Moore, Ph.D., announced his retirement. On April 1, Todd Baughman, Ph.D., will begin his duties as the new director, according to a news release from the organization.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Baughman return to Texas A&M and lead our research efforts at Lubbock,” said G. Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “His leadership will be critical as the center works to strengthen agricultural systems and economies in the South Plains and address key agricultural issues through innovative research.”

Baughman's priorities will be "the continued development of research and extension programs that support the agricultural industry in the Southern High Plains and ensure the success and viability of producers and agricultural industry in that region," according to the release. Cotton and water will also be a focus, along with how other crops integrate in the High Plains.

“The opportunity to work with the incredible Lubbock faculty and staff to continue building those relationships and collaborations is a great opportunity and not one that is available at a lot of other places,” Baughman said. “Among many things, water management is a priority for our faculty and our programs. We have a significant acreage of dryland, and we need to be able to help those producers manage water as a resource as well as help those who use water for irrigation."

Baughman's resume includes:

Professor and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service crop production specialist and statewide peanut specialist from 1996-2011.

Professor and weed scientist at Oklahoma State University.

AgriLife Extension agronomist in Vernon.

Doctorate in weed science from Mississippi State University.

Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in agronomy from Oklahoma State University.

Current President of the Southern Weed Science Society.

Current member of the Weed Science Society of America.

Current American Peanut Research and Education Society Fellow.

Previous co-chair of the joint Southern Weed Science Society and Weed Science Society of America meeting in San Antonio.

“Having participated in statewide programs in both Texas and Oklahoma has provided me a different understanding of agriculture and I believe bringing those experiences will be advantageous in Lubbock,” he said. “I’m very excited to be able to work with the outstanding faculty located at the center and being able to help them achieve their goals.”

