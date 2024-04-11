Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to auction 28 parcels of surplus land. Here's exactly where

Aerial view of 4.34 acres north of the Creek Turnpike in Tulsa, surplus state-owned land to be auctioned May 2 by Dakil Auctioneers for the Oklahoma Transportation Authority.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will be doing land-office business when 28 parcels of property alongside seven of the state's 10 toll roads are sold at auction in Oklahoma City.

The auction will be at 10 a.m. May 2 at Dakil Auctioneers Inc., 200 NW 114. Registration will start at 9 a.m. Terms: 5% down, 30 days to close. Closing costs, title insurance and surveys split 50/50. A buyer's premium of 10% goes to the auction house.

The OTA now regularly sells surplus property by auction rather than by sealed bid. The aim is to allow more people a chance to acquire a parcel, to possibly bring higher prices in with competitive bidding, and to get the land back into private hands for potential development.

The OTA said it aims to acquire only enough land needed for constructing and maintaining a turnpike, but that sometimes landowners insist that the agency buy their whole property instead of just a section that it needs. So it winds up with a "surplus." Sometimes that includes houses and other buildings, but there are no structures in the May 2 auction.

Here's the list of properties to be sold, with partial descriptions, from the OTA. They are in Oklahoma, Tulsa, Creek, Wagoner, Craig, Grady and Pawnee counties.

More: Does the turnpike authority have an unfair advantage over homeowners? This family fought and won

Surplus state-owned land to be auctioned along the Kickapoo Turnpike near Oklahoma City

Aerial view of 18.3 acres south of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks, surplus state-owned land to be auctioned May 2 by Dakil Auctioneers for the Oklahoma Transportation Authority.

9.03 acres, zoned Agricultural, between SE 44 and SE 59. Abuts the turnpike on the west side. "Reasonably close proximity to some combination of public electric, gas, and/or water lines."

8.11 acres, zoned Agricultural and Rural Residential, between E Reno Avenue and SE 15 east of the turnpike, in Luther city limits and Choctaw/Nicoma Park School District. Small FEMA flood zone area at a peripheral location on the west boundary. "Reasonably close to public utilities."

4.6 acres, not zoned, south of NE 63, east of the turnpike in the Harrah Public School District. "Reasonably close proximity to some combination of public electric, gas, and/or water lines."

4.3 acres, not zoned, 15345 N Luther Road, in Luther. "Nearby land use trends principally consist of agriculture, investment holding, recreational, and single-family residential. ... Reasonably close proximity to public utilities. Not currently zoned."

0.99 acre, not zoned, north of NE 50. Abuts the turnpike on the east side. "Property is thick with trees ... surrounded by residential and agriculture land. The area generally is in close proximity public utilities."

8.05 acres, not zoned, between SE 44 and SE 59. Abuts the turnpike on the west side. "Reasonably close proximity to some combination of public electric, gas, and/or water lines."

19.05 acres, not zoned, west of the turnpike and SE 15. "Reasonably close proximity to some combination of public electric, gas, and/or water lines. An existing concrete lined drainage ditch is between the south property line and the street alignment."

Story continues

RELATED: New turnpike authority director set to review authorized new toll roads

Surplus state-owned land to be auctioned along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, Turner Turnpike, and Cimarron Turnpike in Oklahoma

H.E. Bailey: 4.09 acres, zoned Residential, 2280 County Road 1240, in Blanchard and Bridge Creek Public School Distri ct. "Surrounded by rural residential properties. ... . Reasonably close proximity to public utilities."

Turner: 2.43 acres, zoned Residential, 13505 W 111th St. S, Sapulpa. South of West Heights Estates with access to S Willow Lane to the west and W Heights Drive to the east. "Public utilities should be close to proximity."

Cimarron: 4.81 acres, no zoning information provided, at the northeast corner of the turnpike and State Highway 18, in Pawnee and the Pawnee Public School District, east of Stone Wolf Casino.

RELATED: Two Oklahoma turnpikes being added to US interstate network

Surplus state-owned land to be auctioned along the Creek Turnpike

Aerial view of 17.47 acres south of the Creek Turnpike in Broken Arrow, surplus state-owned land to be auctioned May 2 by Dakil Auctioneers for the Oklahoma Transportation Authority.

4.34 acres, zoned Residential, at the northeast corner of the turnpike and S 33rd W Ave. in Jenks, west of a residential subdivision. "Local utilities are near. The western portion of the property is thick with trees and other natural shrubs."

6.67 acres, zoned Rural Residential , on S 49th W Ave., in Sapulpa, surrounded by homes. Public utilities available. "The eastern part of the property is mostly level and prior to the turnpike had a home in the portion. The western portion is with trees and varies in elevation.

18.33 acres, not zoned, in the 9600 block of S Sheridan Road in Bixby and the Jenks Public School District. "Heavily wooded and is south of the Creek Turnpike Trail. It is surrounded by residential homes and only a mile west of major shopping centers."

2.11 acres, not zoned, 11605 S Elm Place in Broken Arrow . Utilities unknown. "Abuts the Liberty Trail to the south and west of the Valley Ridge Trailhead. Mostly level and clear with some mature trees with access to S Elm Place."

17.47 acres, not zoned, between the turnpike and County Line Road in Broken Arrow. "Mostly level with thick trees/surrounded by residential and vacant parcels, heavily forested."

7.51 acres, not zoned, southeast corner of the turnpike and S 193rd E Ave./County Line Road, in Broken Arrow. "Mature trees and clear ground on the west side of the property. ... Surrounded by a mix of properties that range (from) residential to agricultural."

30.84 acres, zoned Residential, between E 111th Street and E 101st Street, west of the turnpike and Liberty Trail in Broken Arrow. "Covered mostly in forestry and surrounded by Agricultural land and residential. There is also a drainage easement that will be reserved by the OTA."

0.45 acre, zoned Residential, 509 W Miami St. in Broken Arrow. "Mostly surrounded by residential single-family homes. Mostly clear with some trees. Less than 200 yards from the Liberty Trail and less than a mile to the Valley Ridge Trailhead. "

7.1 ares, zoned Residential, southwest of E 61st Street and the turnpike, in Broken Arrow, in the Broken Arrow Public School District. "Surrounded mostly by single family homes and should be in close proximity to public utilities."

RELATED: ACCESS Oklahoma construction starts with Turner Turnpike widening

Surplus state-owned land to be auctioned along the Muskogee Turnpike in northeastern Oklahoma

6.98 acres, not zoned, unincorporated, at E 60th Street and the turnpike in Muskogee. Utilities unknown. "Triangular in shape, flat, rolling at street level, partially wooded."

15.8 acres, not zoned, unincorporated, at E 191st Street and the turnpike in Porter. "Triangular in shape, generally level at street grade, trees only fronting E 191st."

4.6 acres, not zoned, unincorporated, at the southeast corner of the turnpike and S 385th E Ave. in Coweta and in the Porter Consolidated School District. "Trees align the south and west part of the property. Surrounding properties seem to be vacant but are zoned as residential."

4.26 acres, not zoned, unincorporated, at the southwest corner of the turnpike and S 385th E Ave. in Coweta and in the Porter Consolidated School District. "Trees align the south and east part of the property. Surrounding properties seem to be vacant but are zoned as residential."

11.69 acres, not zoned, unincorporated, near E 141st Street and the turnpike in Coweta, and the Coweta Public School District . Utilities unknown. "Vacant land located in a mix of single-family homes and agricultural lots. ... Mixture of trees and grassland."

6.75 acres, not zoned, unincorporated, near N 4160 Road and the turnpike in Coweta and the Coweta Public School District. "Mostly ... trees with a large ravine cutting through the middle. It is surround by Rural Agricultural and Residential properties."

4.77 acres, not zoned, unincorporated, between the turnpike and E 91st Street in Broken Arrow and the Broken Arrow Public School District. "Abuts agricultural and residential land."

Surplus state-owned land to be auctioned along the Will Rogers Turnpike in northeastern Oklahoma

7.23 acres, not zoned, unincorporated, on the east side of U.S. Highway 69 and the north side of the turnpike at the Big Cabin exit ramp. "Surrounded by mostly agricultural land. Along the west side of the property there is a wind break of trees. ... East of a Love's Travel Stop and properties in the subject area are generally close to public utilities."

51.5 acres, unincorporated, 436570 E 320 Road in Big Cabin, abutting the turnpike. "Large body of water on the southern portion. Zoning through the City of Big Cabin."

Sign Up: Weekly newsletter Real Estate with Richard Mize

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize. You can support Richard's work, and that of his colleagues, by purchasing a digital subscription to The Oklahoman. Right now, you can get 6 months of subscriber-only access for $1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to auction 28 parcels of surplus land