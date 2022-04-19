U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    +56.39 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,816.01
    +404.32 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,560.69
    +228.33 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.34
    +38.21 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    -5.66 (-5.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -30.20 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    -0.81 (-3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9150
    +0.0530 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2996
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7360
    +1.7360 (+1.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,423.67
    +707.92 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.51
    +16.95 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Oklo’s Caroline Cochran and Swell’s Sulemon Kahn talk scaling alternative energy at TC Sessions: Climate

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Stopping the dire pace and consequences of climate change requires a diverse range of climate technologies across multiple fronts, and alternative energies play an essential role. However, changing the way the world generates and consumes energy is just one of many formidable challenges. Scaling alternative energy solutions and achieving profitability are two more, especially important for venture-backed companies.

We want to explore the complexities of those challenges, which is why we’re excited to announce that Caroline Cochran, co-founder and COO of Oklo, and Suleman Khan, CEO at Swell Energy will join us in person and on stage at TC Sessions: Climate 2022 (presented by Extreme Tech Challenge) on June 14 in Berkeley, California.

The two startups focus on very different alternative energies. Oklo builds micro-nuclear reactors designed to power college campuses, industrial sites, large companies and remote locations. In an industry-changing twist, Oklo’s tiny reactors run on nuclear waste. Two years ago, the Idaho National Laboratory gave Oklo access to recovered spent nuclear fuel to develop the startup’s advanced fission technology. The company aims to have several micro-reactors operational by 2025.

Swell Energy, a renewable energy and advanced grid services company, specializes in smart home energy systems (e.g. battery-based energy storage) and virtual power plants. Last year, it partnered with Nuvve, a global cleantech company, to offer residential customers comprehensive home energy systems by combining battery storage, solar and smart EV charging.

During this panel discussion, we’ll ask Cochran and Kahn for their respecitve takes on the remaining challenges to scaling alternative energy solutions and building healthy businesses amid growing complexities. Given that individual consumers and private enterprises have different clean-sourcing demands, we’ll dig into whether the energy market is or isn't changing fast enough to meet those varied needs and expectations.

We’ll start from there and see where the conversation leads. No matter which direction it takes, the highly qualified Cochran and Kahn will deliver crucial perspectives on the booming alternative energy industry.

Caroline Cochran, founder and COO of Oklo, leads the team working on building advanced micro-nuclear reactors that use nuclear waste as fuel. Her career experience includes engineering, entrepreneurship, research, economics, policy, sales and marketing.

Cochran has worked on technologies ranging from solar vehicles and advanced fission to oil and natural gas. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics and a bachelor's of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from MIT.

Suleman Khan, the CEO of Swell Energy, directs the company’s customer acquisition, project development, project finance and grid services efforts. In the decade prior to launching Swell, Kahn worked at the intersection of renewable energy and structured finance, productizing solar and energy storage for the residential and commercial markets.

Kahn was also instrumental in establishing new energy divisions within various companies — including Tesla, where he helped build what would later become Tesla Energy. His earlier career includes a stint at Citigroup where he worked on the structured credit products desk, as well as within Citigroup’s investment banking mergers and acquisitions division and at Prudential’s alternative investments group.

Don’t miss an in depth conversation with Oklo’s Caroline Cochran and Swell Energy’s Suleman Khan about the promise of alternative energy solutions and the challenges that remain to scaling them for mass use and profitability.

TC Sessions: Climate 2022 is all about the growing wave of startups, technologies, scientists and engineers dedicated to saving our planet and, of course, the investors who finance them. Join us in-person on June 14 at UC Berkley's Zellerbach Auditorium. Register now and save $200.

 

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/b1f5cfc7b4d71a9e2b53d3e943b57bd5 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-b1f5cfc7b4d71a9e2b53d3e943b57bd5') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-b1f5cfc7b4d71a9e2b53d3e943b57bd5' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram test removes 'Recent' tab from hashtag pages for some users

    Instagram is removing the 'Recent' tab on hashtag pages for some users as part of a small test, the company announced on Tuesday. Currently, when you select a hashtag, you're taken to a page where you can parse through the content that has been posted using that hashtag via three categories: Top, Recent and Reels. With this change, some users will now only see the 'Top' and 'Reels' tabs on hashtag pages.

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Tuesday

    The stock of hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been up and down over the last month. Plug has been growing out its network of green hydrogen production capacity, and today announced a deal to offer Walmart up to 20 tons per day of the fuel. The agreement is among the first green hydrogen supply contracts of its kind for Plug Power.

  • Plug Power Inks Deal With Walmart; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Plug Power secures deal to supply 'green hydrogen' to Walmart

    "I expect you will probably see another [deal] before this quarter is over," said Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh of the growing demand for hydrogen produced with zero carbon emissions.

  • Ukraine War Gives U.S. LNG Chance to Shed Fracked-Gas Stigma

    (Bloomberg) -- Deep in Louisiana’s bayou country, 18 maroon canisters discharge clear, odorless methane into the air as hard-hatted engineers patrol wind gauges, solar panels and a laser surveillance system shooting beams at mirrors. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsTwitter Has a

  • 15 Stocks Enjoy This Same Impressive Bullish Trait As Tesla

    Tesla's profit growth is impressive among the S&P 500. But it's not alone in being on pace to put up some big numbers two years back to back.

  • Chevron Says Oil Needs Calorie-Count Measure: BNEF Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy executives, government officials and financiers are converging in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday for the BNEF Summit, one of the premier conferences focused on the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowThe event i

  • Is Chesapeake (CHK) a Worthy Investment?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in three of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

  • Rivian CEO Warns of Looming Electric-Vehicle Battery Shortage

    Much of the battery supply chain isn’t built, challenging an industry aiming to sell tens of millions of EVs in coming years, RJ Scaringe says.

  • This company makes vodka out of thin air to save the planet

    It's a story as old as time: Pull CO2 out of the air, wave your magic chemistry stick at it and bottle it as vodka and perfume. The planet wins carbon sequestration points, and you can stumble home at the end of a night reeking of self-congratulatory smugness and anyone who kisses you that night can taste how much you care about the environment. The Air Company sells vodka, hand sanitizer and eau de parfum, and just raised a Series A to double down on its commitment to the planet.

  • ASU works to help make a dent in climate change with a new "mechanical tree"

    The tree helps reduce carbon dioxide which experts say is responsible for two-thirds of the temperature increase in our climate. The tree is made up of 150 metal discs with materials that act as a magnet to capture CO 2 molecules. From there, the carbon gets stored underground or repurposed for products, like carbonated beverages.

  • 5 predictions for Tesla Q1 earnings

    As usual, it’s been a dramatic quarter for Tesla. Tesla, which will announce its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, has benefitted from a global surge in consumer demand for electric vehicles and increasingly tough fuel economy mandates implemented by governments worldwide, including the Biden Administration’s own stringent standards beginning 2024. Then there are the challenges that Tesla CEO Elon Musk regularly generates for himself.

  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plugs into electric power for higher performance, efficiency

    The Grand Cherokee straddles the line between the poles of Jeep’s appeal: rugged capability and refined luxury.

  • Los Angeles, Honolulu leading US cities in solar power generation: report

    Los Angeles continues to lead the nation’s cities in total installed solar power capacity, but Honolulu far surpasses any other contender in terms of power generated per capita, a new report has found. Solar power is expanding rapidly across the U.S., which now has a total of 121.4 gigawatts of solar photovoltaic capacity — or…

  • Xcel Energy exploring shutting down its biggest Colorado coal plant earlier

    A settlement agreement to shift to mostly renewable energy is being reconsidered after regulators worry the last coal plant may keep running too long.

  • Australia Begins Long Road to Retraining Thousands of Coal Workers for Clean Energy Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’The sudden speed of the shift to clean power is forcing Australia, a global champion of coal and gas, to confront one of the energy industry's biggest challenges — ho

  • Jaguars could return to the US Southwest – but only if they have pathways to move north

    A jaguar in Brazil's Patanal region. Sergio Pitamitz /VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesJaguars are the only species of big cat found on the American continent. They range as far south as Argentina, and once roamed as far north as the Grand Canyon in the U.S. Today the northernmost breeding population is in the northwest Mexican state of Sonora, just south of the border with Arizona. In the Americas, the jaguar has long been an icon and symbol of power and connection to the spiritual

  • ‘Rewilders’ and farmers lock horns over plan to cull 25,000 deer from Cairngorms National Park

    More than 25,000 deer face being culled under controversial plans to “rewild” parts of the UK’s largest national park.