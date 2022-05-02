U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.92
    -11.01 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,891.91
    -85.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,335.68
    +1.04 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.00
    +9.90 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.06
    -3.63 (-3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    -55.10 (-2.88%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.86 (-3.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1020 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2521
    -0.0049 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1640
    +0.3340 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,883.92
    +946.61 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.13
    +1.47 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Okra Solar is bringing renewable energy to underserved markets

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Okra Solar walked away with the trophy and a giant check at our 2019 Shenzhen Hardware Battlefield event. It’s a moment happily eternalized in a new press release announcing the renewable energy startup’s $2.1 million new round (it's a nice photo. I used it on this post, too). Clearly we’re not the only ones who saw promise in the company’s mission.

The Sydney-based company creates hardware and software solutions designed to bring solar-based power to developing markets. At present, it’s currently focused on Nigeria, Philippines, Haiti and Cambodia, with a renewal bent designed to reduce emissions as it brings more populations online. Specifically, the company has developed a Mesh-Grid, which shares power through an interconnected network of home. A cloud-based system monitors usage and required maintenance, while allowing for remote control.

Image Credits: Okra Solar

“The global population of people without any power currently stands at ~770 million,” CEO Callum Yap noted in a conversation with TechCrunch. “These are people that are currently relying on fossil fuels (diesel and kerosene) for basic necessities.”

Explorer Investments and Didendum led the round, which also featured participation from alongside Schneider Electric Energy Access and the Autodesk Foundation. The money will go toward scaling out its productions and R&D, while addressing more of the Nigerian and Hattian markets. Headcount will increase as well. Okra currently employs 28, with plans to expand to 35 by the end of the year.

Following this announcement (being positioned as "pre-Series A"), the company is already gearing up for a Series A, which it’s hoping will hit up to $6 million. That will help expand things even further to around 50-60 employees.

Image Credits: Okra Solar

“It feels great to lock in this funding so that we can accelerate our growth,” CEO Afnan Hannan says in a release. “Our Mesh-Grids leverage IoT and automation to make last-mile electrification affordable and sustainable — even for the most remote villages on the planet. Our innovation has spurred global demand from utility companies.”

The company has also been actively working with local governments to help accelerate the adoption of its technologies.

“In Nigeria, our technology has been approved for subsidies from a $550 million fund put together by the World Bank, African Development Bank and the Rural Electrification Agency,” says Yap. “This is helping Nigerian developers roll out our tech rapidly with government subsidies, simply because solar powered Okra Mesh-Grids are the only solution that provide sustainable productive power in last-mile communities.”

Recommended Stories

  • Halliburton names Eric Carre as its CFO

    Halliburton Co. said Monday that it named Eric Carre, a 31-year veteran of the oil services company, as its chief financial officer, effective immediately. Carre assumes the rose from Lance Leffler, who will take the role of senior vice president of Halliburton's Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. Halliburton's stock, which fell 1.7% in premarket trading, has run up 55.8% year to date through Friday, while the VanEck Oil Services ETF has climbed 42.7% and the S&P 500 has declined 13.3%.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dollar Rises Amid Cautious Mood: Ma

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.15

    The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBAN ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of...

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What that Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Five-Minute ‘Flash Crash’ in Nordic Equity Markets Jolts Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- A sudden selloff in European stock markets just before 10 a.m. CET on Monday was fueled by a flash crash in the Nordic region, with traders and fund managers pointing toward a potential portfolio trade error.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dol

  • Wall Street Is So Terrified, Stocks Might Be Ready to Rise

    Fed rate decision, April jobs report on tap, highlights from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Pelosi pledges U.S. support for Ukraine, and other news to start your day.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Southwestern Energy Company ( NYSE:SWN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices

    In the middle of the first quarter, Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), had to disclose it had made a large bet on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). That's because the giant Buffett conglomerate had taken a stake that exceeded 10% of Occidental's stock, prompting a disclosure.

  • Is Disney Stock at a Tipping Point?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock reached a new 52-week low of $112.69 on Thursday -- which is about the price it was three years ago, months before the launch of Disney+. The steep sell-off raises the question: Is Disney at a tipping point? Here's what Disney needs to do to prove to investors it is a worthwhile investment.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Slumps: Time to Buy?

    Investors didn't hear what they wanted from copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE: FCX) first-quarter earnings presentation. As a reminder, the investment case for Freeport-McMoRan rests on the idea that copper demand is headed higher due to underlying industrial demand coupled with its increased use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the trend toward electrification in the economy. In short, the outlook for copper prices is good, and Freeport-McMoRan stands well placed to benefit due to its production capability.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after April losses as traders look ahead to Fed, earnings

    Stocks headed for losses in the first session of May following one of the worst monthly performances for the S&P 500 since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

  • SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES US$1.1 BILLION PORTFOLIO TRANSFORMATION THROUGH ACQUISITIONS OF NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY AND BASECORE PORTFOLIO

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce the growth of its portfolio of assets through the following transactions:

  • Could The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARWR ) have power over the company. Institutions...