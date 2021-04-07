Okta expands into privileged access management and identity governance reporting

Okta today announced it was expanding its platform into a couple of new areas. Up to this point, the company has been known for its identity access management product, giving companies the ability to sign onto multiple cloud products with a single sign on. Today, the company is moving into two new areas: privileged access and identity governance

Privileged access gives companies the ability to provide access on an as-needed basis to a limited number of people to key administrative services inside a company. This could be your database or your servers or any part of your technology stack that is highly sensitive and where you want to tightly control who can access these systems.

Okta CEO Todd McKinnon says that Okta has always been good at locking down the general user population access to cloud services like Salesforce, Office 365 and Gmail. What these cloud services have in common is you access them via a web interface.

Administrators access the speciality accounts using different protocols. "It's something like secure shell, or you're using a terminal on your computer to connect to a server in the cloud, or it's a database connection where you're actually logging in with a SQL connection, or you're connecting to a container which is the Kubernetes protocol to actually manage the container," McKinnon explained.

Privileged access offers a couple of key features including the ability to limit access to a given time window and to record a video of the session so there is an audit trail of exactly what happened while someone was accessing the system. McKinnon says that these features provide additional layers of protection for these sensitive accounts.

He says that it will be fairly trivial to carve out these accounts because Okta already has divided users into groups and can give these special privileges to only those people in the administrative access group. The challenge was figuring out how to get access to these other kinds of protocols.

Story continues

The governance piece provides a way for security operations teams to run detailed reports and look for issues related to identity. "Governance provides exception reporting so you can give that to your auditors, and more importantly you can give that to your security team to make sure that you figure out what's going on and why there is this deviation from your stated policy," he said.

All of this when combined with the $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0 last month is part of a larger plan by the company to be what McKinnon calls the identity cloud. He sees a market with several strategic clouds and he believes identity is going to be one of them.

"Because identity is so strategic for everything, it's unlocking your customer, access, it's unlocking your employee access, it's keeping everything secure. And so this expansion, whether it's customer identity with zero trust or whether it's doing more on the workforce identity with not just access, but privileged access and identity governance. It's about identity evolving in this primary cloud," he said.

While both of these new products were announced today at the company's virtual Oktane customer conference, they won't be generally available until the first quarter of next year.