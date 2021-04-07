U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Okta expands into privileged access management and identity governance reporting

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Okta today announced it was expanding its platform into a couple of new areas. Up to this point, the company has been known for its identity access management product, giving companies the ability to sign onto multiple cloud products with a single sign on. Today, the company is moving into two new areas: privileged access and identity governance

Privileged access gives companies the ability to provide access on an as-needed basis to a limited number of people to key administrative services inside a company. This could be your database or your servers or any part of your technology stack that is highly sensitive and where you want to tightly control who can access these systems.

Okta CEO Todd McKinnon says that Okta has always been good at locking down the general user population access to cloud services like Salesforce, Office 365 and Gmail. What these cloud services have in common is you access them via a web interface.

Administrators access the speciality accounts using different protocols. "It's something like secure shell, or you're using a terminal on your computer to connect to a server in the cloud, or it's a database connection where you're actually logging in with a SQL connection, or you're connecting to a container which is the Kubernetes protocol to actually manage the container," McKinnon explained.

Privileged access offers a couple of key features including the ability to limit access to a given time window and to record a video of the session so there is an audit trail of exactly what happened while someone was accessing the system. McKinnon says that these features provide additional layers of protection for these sensitive accounts.

Okta COVID-19 app usage report finds it’s not just collaboration seeing a huge uptick

He says that it will be fairly trivial to carve out these accounts because Okta already has divided users into groups and can give these special privileges to only those people in the administrative access group. The challenge was figuring out how to get access to these other kinds of protocols.

The governance piece provides a way for security operations teams to run detailed reports and look for issues related to identity. "Governance provides exception reporting so you can give that to your auditors, and more importantly you can give that to your security team to make sure that you figure out what's going on and why there is this deviation from your stated policy," he said.

All of this when combined with the $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0 last month is part of a larger plan by the company to be what McKinnon calls the identity cloud. He sees a market with several strategic clouds and he believes identity is going to be one of them.

"Because identity is so strategic for everything, it's unlocking your customer, access, it's unlocking your employee access, it's keeping everything secure. And so this expansion, whether it's customer identity with zero trust or whether it's doing more on the workforce identity with not just access, but privileged access and identity governance. It's about identity evolving in this primary cloud," he said.

While both of these new products were announced today at the company's virtual Oktane customer conference, they won't be generally available until the first quarter of next year.

Making sense of the $6.5B Okta-Auth0 deal

  • Why Okta Stock Fell 16% in March

    What happened Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shareholders lost ground to a rallying market last month. Their stock fell 16% compared to a 4.2% rise in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Okta Expects 30% Annual Growth to 2024, Boosted by New Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc., an identity-verification software maker whose business got a dramatic boost from the shift to remote work during the pandemic, projected sales will grow 30% in each of the next three years.Revenue at the end of fiscal 2024 will be close to an annualized $2 billion, or about $500 million for the fourth quarter that year, Chief Executive Officer Todd McKinnon said in an interview. The company, which last month agreed to buy Auth0 for about $6.5 billion, is interested in additional acquisitions, McKinnon said, but will achieve that growth rate without any more deals. Demand for the software maker’s products, which help workers access corporate systems and consumers authenticate their identity online, has increased as more employees logged on from home during the past year. For the 12 months through March 1, Okta was used more than 52 billion times to log into an app or website, almost 200% growth from the same period a year earlier.The company’s shares more than doubled last year, making McKinnon a billionaire on paper. But since hitting a record high on Feb. 12, the stock has declined 22% through Tuesday’s close with investors leery that the company may not be able to maintain its momentum.McKinnon said some investors were disappointed in the fiscal year 2022 forecast and thought the company paid too much for Auth0. He doesn’t agree with either concern. Okta last month said annual revenue would be as much as $1.09 billion while its adjusted loss would be 44 cents to 49 cents a share.The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday it will enter two markets with new products. One, Identity Governance Administration, generates reports after the fact that detail who in an organization has permission to see which parts of its systems. The idea is to make sure people who’ve left the company or have changed roles don’t retain access to unauthorized areas. The second, Privileged Access Management, governs who can view and change an organization’s critical systems. The new areas expand the size of Okta’s potential markets to about $80 billion, the company calculates.McKinnon said these protections have become more critical as employees continue to work for home and global companies and governments are roiled by sophisticated cyber-attacks like that involving SolarWinds Corp.“A lot of these data breaches come down to server accounts that weren’t locked down when they should have been — admins changed jobs or left the company,” McKinnon said. “If it wasn’t the cause of the breach, it was a vector that the attackers used once they got in.”In the newer markets, Okta said it will compete with SailPoint Technologies and CyberArk. Both new Okta products will be available in the first quarter of next year.Though Okta, with a market value of about $30 billion, is dogged by persistent rumors it might sell to a larger tech company, McKinnon said he wants it to be one of five or six independent software clouds that every company needs. The same way customers turn to Amazon.com Inc. or Microsoft Corp. for their cloud infrastructure, or Salesforce.com Inc. for business application cloud needs, McKinnon wants identity and access to remain Okta’s specialty rather than being subsumed into one of the other categories. Microsoft, which has identity software products that predate its cloud businesses, is already Okta’s main rival.“It really is such an important driver of choice in technology,” he said of having independent identity cloud software. If a customer uses Microsoft for identity management, they’ll be pushed towards Microsoft's Azure cloud and the software won’t work as well with Microsoft rivals like Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc., he said. “This neutrality is more important than ever.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Need to Pullback into $1712.00 – $1711.90 to Attract New Buyers

    The key report on Wednesday that could drive the price action late in the session is the Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting on March 17.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Climbs as Retail Investors Start Trading Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc, which collapsed in its London debut last week after a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) initial public offering, gained as much as 4.2% on Wednesday as retail investors began to trade the company’s shares.The stock traded 2.6% higher at 287.25 pence as of 11:11 a.m. in the U.K., which is well below the IPO price of 390 pence a share.Although the food-delivery startup listed publicly on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, trading remained conditional, meaning only institutional investors were allowed to buy and sell the stock. Until now, retail shareholders had been forced to sit on the sidelines as shares slumped 28% since Deliveroo’s March 31 debut.The IPO was beset by public criticism from some of the U.K.’s biggest institutional funds, because of governance issues related to its dual-class share structure as well as concerns about Deliveroo’s gig-economy business model. Hundreds of the company’s riders are expected to protest across the U.K. on Wednesday to lobby for better working conditions.Retail investors “finally have a ‘get out of jail’ card, but it seems for now that many have kept it in their back pocket, waiting it out for prices to stabilize,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, said in a note.Deliveroo partnered with PrimaryBid Ltd., a platform that connects share sales to private investors, for its 50 million-pound community offering, which was open to customers on its food-delivery app. That portion of the share sale was taken up by about 70,000 people.Top executives at trading platforms AJ Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor Ltd. have been urging U.K. companies to open up their IPOs to retail buyers, who have largely been left out. Deliveroo was one of the first large issuers in London make room in its initial share sale for mom and pop investors.“It is clear that IPOs should offer a much more level playing field from day one for all classes of investors,” rather than leaving individual buyers locked out, Streeter said.(Updates share-move, adds analyst comments in the fifth and eighth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • Rupee Tumbles on Worries RBI’s Bond Plan May Add to Money Glut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled by the most in almost two years, with some analysts saying the central bank’s formal plan to buy bonds will add to a liquidity glut.The rupee dropped 1.6%, the biggest fall since August 2019, to close at 74.5650 per dollar. The central bank said Wednesday it will buy one trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, in addition to its existing liquidity operations.“A defined primary liquidity infusion via the bond program is de-facto a secondary QE of RBI,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This will imply massive narrow money growth and primary liquidity which is clearly going to put depreciation pressure on INR.”The unwinding of carry trades by offshore traders and dividend payout by a corporate also hurt the rupee, according to two Mumbai-based traders who didn’t want to be identified as they aren’t authorized to comment publicly. The central bank wasn’t also seen stepping in to prevent the fall, they said.The loss on Wednesday has turned the rupee into Asia’s worst performer for the month. A surge in virus infections is also rekindling concerns the authorities may bring back stricter and wider lockdowns. India’s richest state Maharashtra, that houses the financial hub Mumbai, has ordered company employees to work from home and has also shut shopping malls.“Markets are nervous due to the worsening Covid situation in India, and talks of lockdowns potentially becoming nationwide, and more prolonged rather than what is just announced in Maharashtra, said Unnati Parekh, head of currency derivatives at Kanji Pitamber & Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • These stocks seem expensive now, but in two years you may wish you’d bought them at these prices

    Amazon and Netflix are perfect examples of companies that have rewarded shareholders who have stuck by them.

  • Singapore’s Central Bank Warns Crypto ‘Certainly Not Suitable for Retail Investors’

    The statement came days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was caught up in a token scam on blockchain social media platform BitClout.

  • Barron’s Stock Screen: The 5 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Fastest-Growing Payouts

    The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are often held up as exemplars of dividend consistency. Barron’s, however, wanted to zero in on the Aristocrats with the fastest-growing dividends over that time. With the help of FactSet data, we landed on these five companies: (AOS) (AOS), (ABBV) (ABBV), (LOW) (LOW), (ITW) (ITW), and (SPGI) (SPGI).

  • Coinbase Plans to Go Public Next Week. Its First-Quarter Revenue Jumped 847%.

    Coinbase says revenue reached $1.8 billion, while net income will hit between $730 million to $800 million, for the quarter.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.