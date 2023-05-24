Are Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Okta is US$62.34 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Okta's US$83.42 share price signals that it might be 34% overvalued

Analyst price target for OKTA is US$92.33, which is 48% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$49.0m US$215.7m US$340.6m US$503.2m US$857.4m US$898.5m US$931.3m US$961.0m US$988.6m US$1.01b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x22 Analyst x22 Analyst x19 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.65% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 2.87% Est @ 2.64% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% US$45.0 US$181 US$263 US$356 US$557 US$535 US$509 US$481 US$454 US$428

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.8b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.0b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.0%– 2.1%) = US$15b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$15b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= US$6.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$10b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$83.4, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Okta as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.164. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Okta

Strength

Cash in surplus of total debt.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Okta, there are three additional aspects you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Okta , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does OKTA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

