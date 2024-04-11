Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Could Be 30% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Okta is US$142 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Okta's US$99.45 share price signals that it might be 30% undervalued

The US$113 analyst price target for OKTA is 20% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$426.4m US$526.9m US$635.6m US$830.5m US$1.10b US$1.28b US$1.41b US$1.53b US$1.62b US$1.70b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x21 Analyst x26 Analyst x23 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ 10.41% Est @ 7.97% Est @ 6.27% Est @ 5.08% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$397 US$457 US$513 US$624 US$770 US$834 US$858 US$862 US$853 US$835

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$7.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.7b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.3%) = US$34b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$34b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$17b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$24b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$99.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Okta as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.110. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Okta

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Okta, we've put together three relevant aspects you should assess:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Okta you should know about. Future Earnings: How does OKTA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

