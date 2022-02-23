Oktana Achieves Salesforce Summit Partner Status

High tech industry experts based across Latin America and Appalachia recognized in highest tier of Salesforce consulting partners

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktana , a custom software development company that specializes in helping High Tech companies integrate Salesforce technologies, has announced its recognition as a Salesforce Summit Partner within the Salesforce Partner Program. This designation, formerly known as Salesforce Platinum Partner, elevates Oktana to the highest tier of consulting partners within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Salesforce evaluates consulting partners quarterly based on four major criteria: Customer Success, Innovation, Growth and Leadership in Equality and Sustainable Development. The goal of this evaluation is to score each consulting partner's Salesforce proficiency and level of commitment to Salesforce technologies.

In February 2022, Oktana reached Summit status by scoring 100% in three categories, showcasing exceptional customer service across implementation of numerous multi-cloud projects, garnering high customer satisfaction ratings, and achieving two Salesforce Master Navigator specializations. Oktana's support of continuous training has also led to both significant practice growth and an increase in Salesforce certifications across its team.

"Achieving Summit status is a recognition of our team's commitment to our values of collaboration, growth and authenticity which help us provide true partnership to our customers," explains Jaime Solari, Co-Founder & CEO. "Working with High Tech companies, whether in Silicon Valley or elsewhere, exposes our team to a variety of technologies which inspires us to continue to grow as a Salesforce partner."

The team, 90% of which is based in Latin America, represents the diversity of the Americas. By expanding into the U.S. in 2020, Oktana chose to continue its mission to bring economic opportunity to growing communities and invested in building a team in Appalachia, based out of Charleston, West Virginia. In continued support of the company's effort to provide opportunity, Oktana is also a member of the Salesforce Talent Alliance program. Learn more about Oktana's commitment to CSR .

Oktana officially started as a Salesforce consulting partner in 2014, advancing to Silver, Gold and now Summit. Along with graduation to Summit status, Oktana has achieved Master Navigator specialization status for Customer360 Platform and Experience Cloud. The company has also enhanced its specializations from Level 1 to Level 2 for Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Tableau CRM.

About Oktana

Oktana is a Salesforce consulting partner specializing in custom development on the Salesforce platform and complex multi-cloud integrations to help customers connect their systems to Salesforce. Headquartered in Uruguay, the company's founders were the first to provide Salesforce services out of the country now rumored to hold the most Salesforce certifications in Latin America. With 300+ technologists across Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the U.S., Oktana is able to provide compliance-friendly onshore and nearshore delivery teams.

For more details, please visit Oktana on the Salesforce AppExchange .

