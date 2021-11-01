U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.76
    -3.62 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,855.70
    +36.14 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,522.20
    +23.81 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,333.39
    +36.20 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.66
    +1.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    +12.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.21 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0340 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1840
    +0.1840 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,718.94
    +1,040.02 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.59
    +46.08 (+3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.70
    +46.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Okuma America Corporation Launches New Double-Column Machining Center

·2 min read

MCR-BV Offers High Accuracy Precision for Large-Part Machining

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team of Okuma America Corporation is excited to announce the debut of a new double-column machining center (DCMC). This new machine – the MCR-BV - is the seventh machine offered in the company's double-column machine line-up.

The new MCR-BV is the seventh machine offered in Okuma&#39;s double-column machine line-up.
The new MCR-BV is the seventh machine offered in Okuma's double-column machine line-up.

Designed as a machine for 5-face machining applications, the MCR-BV is also capable of 5-axis contouring as well as 5-sided heavy milling applications. These heavy-duty applications are made possible through features such as a powerful integral motor and spindle, an expanded work envelope, and a very rigid table which is 30% thicker than previous models, all of which is ideal for large-part machining. An abundant range of attachment heads are compatible with the machine, allowing for a wide range of unique part shapes to be created, as well as many multitasking machining functions to be performed.

Additional machine features include a fast automatic tool changer (ATC) and a smaller, faster auto attachment changer (AAC), both of which allow this DCMC to greatly increase productivity while performing heavy cutting or high-accuracy finishing.

Key Specs of the MCR-BV Double-Column Machining Center:

Table Size

mm (in)

2,000 x 4,000 (78.74 x 157.48) to 3,000 x 12,000 (118.11 x 472.44)

Spindle Speed

min⁻¹

6,000 [10,000 option also available]

Spindle Motor Power

kW (hp)

43 (57)

Rapid Traverse

m/min (fpm)

X: 30 (98.43), Y: 32 (104.99), Z: 15 (49.22)

Magazine Capacity


50, 80, 100, 120 or 180 Tools

For more information on Okuma's new MCR-BV Double-column Machining Center, visit: https://www.okuma.com/products/mcr-bv.

About Okuma America Corporation
Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okuma-america-corporation-launches-new-double-column-machining-center-301412124.html

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • Why this ‘perfect storm’ for inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Voyager Digital Announces Participation in November Investor Events

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in November 2021:

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • Coca-Cola to purchase full stake in BodyArmor

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss Coca-Cola's upcoming acquisition of BodyArmor.&nbsp;

  • Coca-Cola to fully acquire Gatorade rival BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas. The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, is Coca-Cola's largest for a single brand; It comes about three years after the company bought British coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion.

  • Biden's EU tariff deal 'big win' for Harley-Davidson; may provide relief for other manufacturers

    An announcement by President Joe Biden’s administration about a deal with the European Union on steel tariffs could provide relief to Wisconsin manufacturers that use steel and would allow Harley-Davidson Inc. to avoid a potential total tariff rate of 56% in Europe — eliciting plaudits from Harley's CEO and a Milwaukee-based manufacturing group.

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • How Two Black Entrepreneurs Left The Daily Grind To Build A $750 Million Barbershop App

    Leaving their desks and the daily grind behind, Songe LaRon and Dave Salvant built a barbershop app worth $750 million.

  • 'Severe' supply chain crisis cuts UK's manufacturing output

    UK manufacturing was at the mercy of global supply chains heading into the fourth quarter.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • EU Gas Surges on Disturbance to Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeEurope is starved for natural gas again after some Russian supplies reversed direction and Algeria stopped shipments to Spain.Gas prices in Europe jumped the most in two weeks on Monday after falling 26%

  • Why Purdue University is suing a Durham semiconductor manufacturer

    An Indiana university is suing Durham’s Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) in federal court, alleging patent infringement. On Thursday, the Trustees of Purdue University filed suit against the semiconductor company, which recently changed its name from Cree. The lawsuit surrounds a set of semiconductor patents the trustees claim belong to Purdue University – not Wolfspeed.

  • Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2021 Results, Including Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Commercial Rare Earth Production

    Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, and on the Compan

  • Comcast's Cable TV Woes Continue Into Q3: Here's Why It Doesn't Matter

    Cable television just isn't that big of a deal anymore to this company that's found so many other business opportunities.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Kuwaiti Conglomerate Explores Stake Sale in Starbucks Franchise

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwaiti conglomerate Alshaya Group is considering selling a minority stake in its Starbucks Corp. franchise that extends from the Gulf region to Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeFamil

  • Tesla Is Winning the EV Race. Better Batteries Will Help Ford and GM Close the Gap.

    There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • China’s Ganfeng Wins Deal to Supply Tesla With Lithium Products

    (Bloomberg) -- Ganfeng Lithium Co. won a deal to supply Tesla Inc. with lithium products for three years, enabling the car-maker to lock in crucial supplies as prices for battery metals surge.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Chinese company will p