U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,164.65
    +5.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,246.66
    +162.51 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,510.52
    -25.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.22
    +12.46 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.67
    +1.73 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.80
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    27.61
    -0.46 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6270
    -0.0070 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,570.91
    -3,058.98 (-7.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.64
    -124.48 (-11.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Okuma Announces New Member of Partners in THINC Network

·3 min read

Welcome Goellner, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team of Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, is pleased to announce that Goellner, Inc. has recently joined the Partners in THINC network!

Goellner Incorporated
Goellner Incorporated

Goellner Incorporated, in combination with its subsidiary companies Advanced Machine & Engineering and Hennig, offer a myriad of products and services to enhance machine tool processes in manufacturing applications. Their extensive offering includes part-holding tombstones, workholding fixtures, tool clamping, chip management, coolant filtration, enclosure systems and more.

Wade Anderson, manager of Okuma's Partners in THINC network program commented on the new partnership, "We are extremely pleased to have the Goellner group of companies join our Partners in THINC network! Their broad offering, coupled with our machine tools, offers manufacturers several easily-integrated solutions to incorporate into most shop environments."

Partners in THINC is a collaborative network of 40+ companies that service the metal-cutting and manufacturing industries. The partners come together to solve problems and explore new productivity ideas for real-world manufacturers.

Goellner CEO Dietmar Goellner expressed his excitement about the partnership, "It's a real honor to work with Okuma and their partners to propel the machine tool industry forward. It's this type of collaboration that helps us fulfill our mission to make our customers successful"

For more information on the Partners in THINC network, visit: https://www.okuma.com/partners-in-thinc.

About Goellner, Inc.
At Goellner Inc. "Make our customers successful" is more than a tagline; it is our DNA. Through our companies, Hennig, and Advanced Machine and Engineering, we passionately pursue global excellence in machine protection, chip management, coolant filtration, facility safety, and custom engineering by keeping a laser focus on a quick response to the voice of our customer. We are partners to Okuma and to Okuma's partners, which allows us to extend the reach of custom solutions to meet the demands of a global landscape.
www.hennigworldwide.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Okuma America Corporation
Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, controls, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future.
https://www.okuma.com | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okuma-announces-new-member-of-partners-in-thinc-network-301297040.html

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Gold News: Thursday, May 20 – Gold’s Increased Volatility Below $1,900 Price Mark

    Gold is 0.1% lower this morning, as it is trading within yesterday’s daily range. What about the other precious metals?

  • Ghosn gets $6 million bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best known figures in the auto industry, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV (NMBV), where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But the district court in Amsterdam sided with the car companies, stating that Ghosn did not have a valid employment agreement with the joint venture, as it lacked the required consent of the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

  • Don’t Fear the Taper: Fed to Dominate Treasury Market for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Treasury investors fretting about when the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond purchases may be missing the bigger picture: Its more than $5 trillion stockpile will make it a major force for years to come.The prospect of a pullback in buying edged a little nearer Wednesday when minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed that a number of officials were willing to discuss it if the economy keeps improving. Yields rose on the news.But bond bulls say the Fed’s virtually inextricable presence in the world’s largest bond market means it will provide crucial support long after any price blips come and go when it brings the buying spree to a close.The central bank’s Treasury holdings have doubled since March 2020, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total outstanding, a bigger share than it held even after the 2008 credit crisis. It’s a result of aggressive moves to keep the market functioning and hold down rates on everything from mortgages and car loans to corporate and municipal bonds.“The Fed will have a big hand in fixed-income markets for as far as the eye can see,” said Matt Nest, portfolio manager and global head of active fixed income for State Street Global Advisors.The stake is so large that even once the Fed’s purchases wind down, it is expected to keep its holdings steady by buying new Treasuries whenever old ones mature, reducing the amount that would need to be sold to the public. That’s given some investors confidence that rates won’t rise too quickly -- or by too much -- even as yields head back toward the approximately 14-month high hit in March amid fears the economy is at risk of overheating.“The Fed is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon with regard to the Treasury market,” said Mike Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities, which predicts the Fed will begin tapering its purchases in January 2022 and end them around November.But he expects the central bank to keep its stake steady through the next four years. “The Fed is going to comfortably hold between 20% to 25% of the Treasury market, remaining the largest holder of Treasuries, until about 2025,” he said.That backdrop, combined with the prospect the government’s debt managers will cut note and bond auctions later this year as the economy rebounds, is helping to keep yields low despite the sharp pickup in growth and rising consumer prices. The Treasury’s net private borrowing of notes and bonds will fall next year to $1.99 trillion, from $2.75 trillion this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.The central bank’s holdings of Treasuries have been growing by $80 billion a month, and it’s also adding $40 billion in mortgage debt to its balance sheet. That’s left it on course to buy a total of $960 billion of Treasury notes and bonds in the secondary market this year after snapping up $2.18 trillion last year. Strategists at JPMorgan predict the Fed will buy $390 billion more in 2022 before wrapping up its purchases.The minutes of the FOMC meeting reported that “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”The prospect of a such a slowdown has sown some consternation. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the day’s high after the minutes, reaching 1.69% as traders boosted bets on the outlook for Fed rate hikes. Those gains weren’t sustained and the yield has fallen about 2 basis points to 1.65% Thursday.The benchmark yield is just a little more than half the average of the past two decades, and some analysts are confident that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will take a cautious approach to winding down quantitative easing.“The Powell Fed is skittish about touching any aspect of its balance sheet, which is why it’ll be slow to slow asset purchases and will never sell securities outright on the back end of QE,” said former Fed official and Mellon chief economist Vincent Reinhart.Peter Yi, head of taxable credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management, thinks there’s limited upside to long-term Treasury yields. He expects the 10-year yield to swing between 1.25% and 1.75% through the rest of 2021 and has been buying when yields back up. Percolating inflation, with U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009, will prove temporary, he added.“The Fed has tools in their toolkit that they are going to use if they absolutely need to do it to prevent 10-year yields from jumping dramatically and in a disorderly way,” Yi said.The last time the Fed began to pull back from asset purchases was from January through October 2014, when it unwound the quantitative easing measures ushered in after the 2008 credit crisis. While Treasury yields rose in 2013 in anticipation of that, the effects were muted, with yields falling in 2014.The Fed was in no rush to unload its bond holdings, however, and kept rolling them into new securities when they matured. In October 2017, the bank began to whittle down its portfolio, only to stop abruptly in September 2019 when it caused mayhem in the overnight lending market.Dan Krieter, a strategist in BMO Capital Markets’ fixed-income strategy group, doesn’t see the Fed shrinking its balance sheet for years.“It’s becoming harder and harder for the Fed to ever extricate itself from the financial system,” Krieter said. “At least for the next five or so years, the Fed isn’t even going to hint at the idea of reducing its balance sheet.”(Updates prices throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific asks Kansas City to reject rival offer, reaffirms takeover plan

    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Thursday reiterated its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern and asked the U.S. railroad operator to reject rival Canadian National Railway's takeover offer. Kansas City last week accepted Canadian National's $33.6 billion bid, upending a prior $29 billion deal with Canadian Pacific, which has until the end of Thursday to raise its offer. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) on Monday denied Canadian National's motion for approval of voting trust agreement, while the U.S. Department of Justice last week said the company's bid for Kansas City appears to pose greater risks to competition.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Trend Highs as the Dollar Dips

    Gold prices continued to trend upward as U.S. yields declined, putting downward pressure on the greenback. The Federal Reserve April meeting minutes reported that a strong pickup in economic activity would warrant discussions about tightening monetary policy. Gold prices moved higher and the trend is pointing to higher prices as the 10-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average.

  • Canadian Bitcoin ETF Provider Went on High Alert as Crypto Crash Halted Futures Trading

    Horizons ETFs Canada had to “put in place all the business continuity plans,” its CEO said.

  • ESG Skills Are a Hot Item on Today’s Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are on a hiring spree to compete for market share in sustainable debt, one of the fastest-growing parts of finance.Firms including Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, and Barclays Plc have snapped up people for bond sales, research or global sustainability roles this year as they build teams. Aside from poaching talent, they are tapping expertise among scientists, politicians and think tanks.“We are actively hiring, we typically get 100 plus CVs per role,” said Arthur Krebbers, head of sustainability, corporates at NatWest Markets Plc, whose expansion has pushed it into the top 10 sustainable debt underwriters this year.The rush for staff shows the rise of debt tied to environmental, social or governance factors as an emerging money-spinning asset class for banks. They have already made an estimated $1.8 billion in fees so far this year from such customers, and that will likely climb in a market seen growing five-fold by Bloomberg Intelligence to $11 trillion in 2025.This is also part of a broader effort by banks to navigate a push by global policy makers toward a lower carbon future. They have been earning even more in fees from raising money from fossil-fuel clients, yet are under pressure from activists and shareholders to exit such business.The result is a “lot of bidding” for people experienced in ESG, with total compensation easily reaching seven figures for senior global heads, according to Chris Gower, chief executive officer at executive recruiter Lawbrook Partners. Demand is particularly rising in the U.S., with skills hard to come by compared to a more mature market in Europe or for the equity capital business, he said.That’s a turnaround for an area previously considered niche and often lumped on junior bankers -- many of whom were women. Now, as investors track female participation in boardrooms, it’s an opportunity to rise to the C-suite. Recent senior appointments include:Celine Herweijer as group chief sustainability officer for HSBC, previously at PricewaterhouseCoopersClaire Coustar as global head of ESG for fixed income and currencies, and Debbie Jones as global head of ESG for company research at Deutsche Bank AGMarie Freier as global head of ESG Research for Barclays, previously at Sanford BernsteinBank of America Corp. is another expanding with C-suite representation, as its Vice Chairman Anne Finucane leads its global ESG committee.“More women engaged in an ESG career at a time it was not popular and with more experience tend to have more senior roles today,” said Adeline Diab, head of ESG and thematic investing EMEA at Bloomberg Intelligence. “I remember male friends saying I was making a huge mistake to favor ESG to M&A as we were graduating and now they think I was visionary and they want in.”Specialist KnowledgeLenders are not only hiring deal bankers. As sustainable finance evolves, banks are engaging experts including scientists, data specialists and researchers, said Delphine Queniart, who became global head of sustainable finance and solutions last year at BNP Paribas SA, one of the top underwriters of ESG debt.“From origination and structuring to syndication and sales, it is important that specialist sustainability knowledge is part of the whole issuance process,” said Queniart.Barclays, for example, has more than doubled its sustainable capital markets team since establishing it in 2019, and the bank hired Freier this year to bring its analysts up to speed on developments. Those include constant new regulations, debuts from governments and companies, and a smorgasbord of debt types.There’s also greater activism from investors trying to avoid paying a premium or getting caught out by greenwashing -- where the environmental benefits are exaggerated -- leading some funds to start dumping suspect assets. That’s putting banks under pressure to make sure what they market isn’t misrepresented.“We are not hiring financial analysts from other firms but rather subject matter experts from think-tanks, NGOs and other areas, people who built their career around sustainability to make sure we are bringing that knowledge into the department,” Freier said, adding banks risked losing business without integrating ESG.Scientific GreeniumHSBC’s Herweijer, a former NASA Fellow with a PhD in climate modeling, and Credit Agricole SA’s Tanguy Claquin both fit the mold -- former climate scientists turned investment bankers.While Claquin, with a PhD in atmospheric physics, benefited from France’s banks taking an early lead in sustainable finance as the country became the largest sovereign green bond issuer, he sees others catching up.“There is a transformation going on in the banking industry -- all banks are taking it seriously,” said Claquin, Credit Agricole’s head of sustainable banking.So far this year there have been $377 billion in ESG debt deals, already nearing 2020’s all-time high. The biggest were social bonds from the European Union and a green debut from Italy, while the corporate side was led by sales from Heineken can-maker Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance Plc and Spanish utility Iberdrola SA.I’m AvailableAn ethical hiring push could help to attract younger bankers -- a Morgan Stanley report found that 95% of millennials (roughly born between 1981 and 1996) were interested in sustainable investing in 2019. Yet expertise will count -- a recent job ad for a vice president role at Citigroup required experience within sustainable debt capital markets and pulled in around 80 applicants before being closed.“The growth we see is at the associate and VP level, where there is a deep pool of talent with ESG expertise wanting to see their careers develop in this direction,” said Philip Brown, Citigroup’s global head of sustainable capital markets. “You cannot have a leading DCM franchise today and not be engaged in ESG.”Yet with even the concept of ESG meaning different things to different firms, working out what banks want is a challenge, according to recruiter Gower. Clients are looking for people who can add value for the buyside as there’s still a lag with what investors need, he said.“Every single role that we fill now has an ESG angle to it,” Gower said. “One thing, for sure, is that banks don’t want to be late to the party.(Updates with corporate deals.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Default Bets Widen Gulf Between Short and Long Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Gauging when China Huarong Asset Management Co. may default or unveil a debt restructuring has become a tricky part of a bondholder’s strategy.While the state-owned financial firm’s longer-term bonds are sinking toward record lows amid expectations investors will be forced to take on losses as part of an overhaul, notes maturing over the next few months trade at much higher levels. That suggests bondholders remain confident the company will continue to repay its debts on time and any restructuring is a way off.Huarong’s $400 million note maturing in July trades at 94 cents on the dollar. That compares with around 66 cents for its 2.125% bond due 2023 and 53 cents for its 4.5% perpetual bond.The divergence will have to narrow at some stage if a debt restructuring becomes closer to reality, though how long that might take continues to be a mystery. Beijing has given little away about the company’s future, leaving traders to rely on a drip-feed of news from local and international media. The New York Times reported this week that the central government is still in the early stages of a plan to overhaul Huarong -- one that would inflict “significant losses” on both domestic and foreign bondholders.Concern that the company will run out of funds in the short-term has been assuaged by reports that the state will continue to support it for now. According to a Bloomberg News report this week, Huarong has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August.“If debt restructuring occurs, the subordinated perpetuals are the closest to equity and will likely see the largest haircuts,” said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “On the other hand, shorter-dated debt could still be repaid if they mature before the restructuring decision is finalized by authorities.”Huarong has been repaying its maturing bonds on time and said as recently as May 13 it had seen no change in government support. The company has the equivalent of about $2.5 billion in offshore and onshore bonds coming due through August, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Bond prices suggest investors see significantly higher default risk from about 12 months out. The firm’s 3.375% bond due May 2022 is at 72 cents on the dollar after falling 12 cents this week, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Still, that’s some 7 cents higher than the record low it hit in mid-April.(Updates prices throughout. An earlier version of the story was corrected after the analyst clarified he was referring to subordinated perpetual securities in the sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again. Why It’s Tumbling — and Why the Pain Can Continue.

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Canada Pension Sees Emerging Markets, U.S. Consumer Credit Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is bullish on U.S. consumer credit and sees good opportunities in emerging markets, despite the devastating toll the Covid-19 pandemic has taken on leading countries such as Brazil and India.U.S. households are flush with savings and central banks will continue to prime the economy with easy money for a while, new Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in an interview. That’s positive for returns in consumer-oriented investments, he said.“A year ago there was a lot of uncertainty with high unemployment, but with the stimulus that came in the U.S., consumer credit performed very well. Our investment in home improvement loans really exceeded our expectations,” Graham said Thursday.CPPIB returned 20.4% for the year ended March 31, its best showing since it was created in the late 1990s, helped by base effects: Global equity markets were just starting their climb back from the crash of early 2020 as the new fiscal year began.The fund’s holdings of Canadian stocks advanced 40.8% for the year and emerging markets stocks gained 34%, the fund said in a statement. Private-equity investments outside of Canada returned well over 30%.The fund ended March with net assets of C$497.2 billion ($412 billion).About one fifth of that, or C$104 billion, is in emerging markets. Graham continues to see a good case for putting more capital to work in places like Brazil and India, despite the humanitarian crisis that’s seen those two countries suffer more Covid-19 deaths than any other besides the U.S.CPPIB aims to lift its emerging-markets allocation to one-third of its portfolio in the next four years, Graham said.A former research scientist at Xerox Holdings Corp., Graham joined CPPIB in 2008 and took over the top job from Mark Machin in February. The former CEO resigned after flying to the United Arab Emirates to be vaccinated, defying guidance from Justin Trudeau’s government to avoid international travel and earning a public rebuke from the finance minister.Global ExpertiseThe fund, which has eight offices outside of Canada, expanded its employee count in those locations by 8% to 486 people and plans to continue doing so, Graham said.“We were really able to monetize all the effort we put into building this organization with a global footprint over the past 10, 15 years,” the CEO said. “We have the expertise internally on all the different asset classes. It allowed us to navigate through the early days of the pandemic and then turn our mind to being offensive and looking for opportunities.”“The monetary and fiscal stimulus that came into the market really provided a lot of liquidity and was critical to having the robust, broader rally that we saw through most of our fiscal year,” Graham said. “These will continue into fiscal 2022.”Credit investments returned 2.4% for the year and real estate lost 4.1%, while an energy and resources portfolio jumped 45.8%. Foreign exchange losses of C$35.5 billion, due to a strengthening Canadian currency against the U.S. dollar, curbed returns.The overall 20.4% gain trailed CPPIB’s own benchmark portfolio, which jumped 30.5%. While the benchmark provides a comparable measure of the level of risk required to fulfill its long-term mandate, the pension fund’s holdings are “significantly more diversified,” CPPIB said.At the beginning of the pandemic, the fund took advantage of doing more “thematic investing” and focused on asset classes that were “dislocated” or very cheap. Most of those easy opportunities are now gone, Graham said.“The approach we are very much taking now is a deep diligence, roll up your sleeve, find those individual investment opportunities. It’s far more bottom-up,” he said.(Updates throughout with comments from interview with CEO.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin bros mock Paul Krugman for comparing the crypto craze to ‘a natural Ponzi scheme’

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • China's industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown

    Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Defends Dividend Cut

    Since surprising the market with its plan to spin off WarnerMedia, the phone giant’s stock has fallen 8%. While AT&T (ticker: T) has talked about creating two stronger companies—a telecom giant focused on 5G and broadband and a streaming business that merges HBO, CNN, TNT and more with Discovery—many investors have spent the week focused on the dividend cut that came with the news. A plan to reset the dividend, to use AT&T’s words, will reduce the company’s total dividend payout to an estimated $8 billion after the deal closes, from about $15 billion last year.