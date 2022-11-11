U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

OKX announces that it is a key sponsor of Abu Dhabi Finance Week

OKX
·3 min read
OKX
OKX

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce that it is a Support Partner of Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

Taking place from November 14 to November 18 at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi Finance Week is one of the world’s premier financial gatherings, bringing together industry leaders, financial institutions, investors, and regulators from all over the globe. During this gathering, the discussions will be exploring the intersection between finance and technology, as well as fintech issues such the role of regulators in responding to innovation, the effect of the metaverse on fintech companies, and artificial intelligence in fintech.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said, “The United Arab Emirates is a world leader in nurturing and harnessing the enormous economic power that fintech provides. They have been excellent partners in our mission to build an innovative and responsible cryptocurrency exchange. We are proud to be a Support Partner for this gathering of fintech luminaries in the Emirates, and we are looking forward to seeing what food for thought these brilliant minds will provide to fintech stakeholders worldwide.”

In addition to OKX’s sponsorship of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Haider will take part in a panel discussion at the event with Zak Brown, the CEO of OKX’s partner McLaren Racing. Hadley Gamble will serve as moderator, and the panelists will discuss the impact that Web3 and crypto is having on the global sports business.

As part of OKX’s goal to build the world’s most beloved crypto brand, the company will continue to sponsor and participate in important fintech gatherings and events throughout the globe that will help deepen its relationships with a broad range of users and industry contributors.

For more information on OKX, please visit OKX.com.

To find out more on Abu Dhabi Finance Week, check out www.adgm.com.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About Abu Dhabi Finance Week
Abu Dhabi Finance Week is a week-long engagement addressing a spectrum of economic issues: financial technology & innovation, startups & enterprise, venture funding & investment, asset management & capital markets, economic policy & regulation.


