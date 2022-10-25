U.S. markets open in 8 hours 45 minutes

OKX Bot Marketplace makes it easier to use trading bots

OKX
·2 min read
OKX
OKX

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it created a 360-degree user experience that allows traders to select & duplicate top-performing strategy bots from one single place.

The Bot Marketplace is an improved interface that shows all bots in one place so users can identify which bot can potentially achieve the expected goal, when is the best time to use it, and how to get a better return. Together with some successful strategies shared by more experienced users, this will allow those who are not familiar enough about starting their bot trading experience to copy their winning strategy at no fee.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: "After the launch of OKX Lite, last month, the Bots Marketplace is another example of our ambition to bring world class trading tools for investors and traders that are easy to use, but also to make more complex trading tools accessible to everyone, including the least experienced traders. The Bots Marketplace represents a wonderful opportunity for all traders, especially in a bear market, to learn more about trading strategies and to increase their portfolio".

OKX currently offers a wide range of trading bots from beginners to advanced level, which includes Spot grid, futures grid, moon grid, recurring buy, smart portfolio, price lock, arbitrage order, iceberg and TWAP.

About OKX
OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.
Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com


