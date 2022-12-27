U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    +0.43 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.16 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8850
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,882.01
    -25.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.48
    +0.53 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,499.35
    +93.48 (+0.35%)
     

OKX Partners with DappRadar to Make Decentralized Applications Easily Accessible

OKX
·2 min read
OKX
OKX

  • OKX is improving accessibility and discovery of decentralized applications with the integration of DappRadar’s API

  • OKX Web3 Wallet users can now access their portfolios directly through DappRadar

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a strategic partnership with DappRadar, a global app store for decentralized applications (DApps), to offer OKX users new ways to connect, discover, and interact with Web3.

OKX has integrated DappRadar’s API into its platform, broadening the DeFi and GameFi applications that are discoverable with OKX’s DApp discovery tool. Further, the OKX Web3 Wallet is now available on DappRadar as a default connection option, enabling users to seamlessly access their web3 portfolios while shopping for DApps.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: "OKX is committed to giving our users the best web3 experience, and making DApps more accessible underscores this. We’re excited to be working with DappRadar in broadening our customers’ DApp discovery and making app store and wallet interactions seamless.”

This integration marks the first step in the strategic partnership between OKX and DappRadar, with the companies planning to continue collaboration in driving adoption of web3 technology.

About OKX

OKX is the second largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading apps for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also a presenting partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond the OKX trading app, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for users looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Media@okx.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • U.S. stock futures rise ahead of last trading week of 2022

    Friday marked the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally period — the final five trading days of the calendar year and the first two trading days of the new year.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • 11 Best Telecom Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best telecom stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Telecom Stocks to Invest in. The technology, media, and telecommunications markets have been rattled this year by the rampant uncertainty in the global economy. However, instability in the economic […]

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar in a Santa Claus Rally

    Years ago, investors observed that a phenomenon dubbed the Santa Claus rally often occurred during the year-end holidays. Three Motley Fool contributors identified stocks they think could soar in a Santa Claus rally. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Stocks Rise, Dollar Slips Amid China Covid Shift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities climbed Tuesday while the dollar declined amid positive sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures and the cooling of a key inflation measure in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapSouthwest Air Fac

  • Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

    What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. At the time of writing, Rivian's stock is trading around $19.14.

  • CarMax, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    As you might know, CarMax, Inc. ( NYSE:KMX ) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out...

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Big Lots Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Rivian Stock Is Down 80% From Its High, but It's No Bargain

    With shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 80% from their 52-week high, there are likely plenty of investors out there looking at the stock and thinking that it's a bargain at these levels. Investors who are interested in getting exposure to the rise of electric vehicles would most likely be better-served focusing on some of the other options in the space. Bulls will say that electric vehicle companies like Rivian are tech companies, but they aren't -- they are auto manufacturers.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule

    Stock markets gained while the U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing COVID-19. China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. By Tuesday morning in Hong Kong, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%.