Olababy Wins Red Dot Award for Innovative Design

The Award Showcases Olababy's Silicone Training Fork + Spoon Set as the Next Innovation in Modernized Feeding

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olababy, the leading maker of modernized baby and toddler feeding utensils, is the recipient of the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design, in the category of Babies and Children, with the international jury awarding the brand's Silicone Training Fork + Spoon Set for its outstanding and innovative design.

An international jury assessed a considerable number of products this year, as a record number of companies and design studios once again faced the professional judgment of experts, and Olababy's Silicone Training Fork + Spoon set was a true standout. The product is ergonomically designed to encourage baby-led weaning and self-feeding. The utensils are made with soft silicone to maximize safety and prevent potential gum bruises and protect newly erupted teeth. Both tools are hygienic and hold an upright placement on any surface. The spoon tip is flexible to scoop food at any angle, and the fork is designed to help baby learn to spear solids, making this set perfect for learning and developing fine motor skills and dexterity. Functionality, durability, and safety are the key product features of the Silicone Training Fork + Spoon Set making the distinctive design language outstanding.

"At Olababy, we are always looking for ways we can make modernize the feeding process, making it easier and safer for children and parents," says Co-Founder Paul Wang. "Our innovative designs are made with babies' growth in mind, and our new Training Fork + Spoon Set is designed to support baby-led weaning and feeding independence," adding "We are very proud of this product and are so thrilled to have it recognized by Red Dot."

"In this year of the competition, I have been particularly struck by the exceptional creativity shown by the award-winning products. It is impressive and praiseworthy that there are still designs out there that can surprise us with their form and functionality. This makes it clear that design cannot be restricted or brought to a standstill by unfavorable circumstances. On the contrary: more and more new ideas and creations emerge, and futuristic techniques are developed. The fact that the quality of these products equals their level of innovation makes them well-deserved winners in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022."

Story continues

In 2022, designers, design offices and manufacturers from around 60 countries entered products in the Red Dot Award: Product Design. Following the motto "In search of good design and innovation", the 48 international members of the Red Dot Jury assessed each product entered professionally, individually, and comprehensively. Only those products that won over the experts with their outstanding design quality won a distinction. The award-winning companies set new standards in the design industry with their entries. The winners include major well-known brands as well as newcomers that are more than able to compete with the big players.

Olababy's award-winning products will be published in the online exhibition at www.red-dot.org on June 20, 2022. To learn more about the brand, please visit www.olababy.us and on social media @olababyusa.

About Olababy

Olababy is a Portland, Oregon-based company specializing in designing products that are not only safe but also more sustainable for fostering baby growth. Founders Paul Wang and Qiao Lin set out to create a brand geared towards functional, innovative products that enlighten your child and make parents' lives easier. The founders had one major goal in mind when starting Olababy; to create products that would modernize the feeding experience. For more information, please visit Olababy.com.

About the Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication projects and brands as well as prototypes and concepts. The distinction "Red Dot" is an internationally recognized seal of excellent design.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Cone

(818) 465-5369

334505@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olababy-wins-red-dot-award-for-innovative-design-301528601.html

SOURCE Olababy