Olam Group (SGX:VC2) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.04

The board of Olam Group Limited (SGX:VC2) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.04 per share on the 13th of May. The dividend yield of 6.9% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

View our latest analysis for Olam Group

Olam Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 6.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 125%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.04 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.07. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Olam Group might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Olam Group's EPS has declined at around 6.9% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

We're Not Big Fans Of Olam Group's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Olam Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Is Olam Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.