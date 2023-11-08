Olam Group (SGX:VC2) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Olam Group (SGX:VC2) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Olam Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = S$1.4b ÷ (S$33b - S$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Olam Group has an ROCE of 7.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.7% average generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Olam Group, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Olam Group's ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 7.0%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Olam Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Olam Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 21% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Olam Group does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

