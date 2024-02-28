Olam’s Shares Jump 10% After Turnaround in Second-Half Results

(Bloomberg) -- Olam Group Ltd.’s share price surged after it reported a marked improvement in its second-half performance, even as full-year profits plunged 56%.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s share price jumped as much as 10% at the open in Singapore.

Full-year net income was S$278.7 million ($207 million), however earnings in the six months through December rose 15.5% to S$230.8 million from a year earlier, Olam said in an exchange filing Wednesday. The group showed double-digit growth in the second half across most metrics, it said.

Olam blamed its full-year result on higher borrowing costs, which it said caused a significant increase of S$401.9 million in net finance costs.

The results come after the agricultural trader — which is 51% owned by Singaporean state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings Pte — repeatedly delayed a plan to list subsidiary Olam Agri. It also came under scrutiny last year after news reports in Nigeria that its unit there was involved in a multibillion dollar fraud.

The company denied the allegations in September, and said this month that its own investigation had found no evidence to support them. No charges have been brought against the subsidiaries nor any officers, with businesses operating normally, it said.

Read More: Olam Shuts Fund Management and Nut Sales Units in Restructuring

The trader said on Tuesday that it would close two units — an asset management company and a nut sales operation — in its latest move to restructure the business.

The Olam Agri IPO in Saudi Arabia will not take place in the first half of this year as the regulatory framework is still being finalized in the kingdom to enable the listing of foreign companies, Olam said in the filing. It remains committed to listing the unit, the company said.

Story continues

Olam also said it’s launching a share buyback program for up to a maximum of 5% of total outstanding shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.