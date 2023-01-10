U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

OLB Group to Update Investors at Emerging Growth Conference January 11 at 1:10 Eastern

The OLB Group, Inc.
·4 min read
The OLB Group, Inc.

Fintech Management Team to Highlight CUENTAS Partnership, Stock Buyback Program and Bitcoin Mining Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise, announced today that its management team will be presenting an investor update at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 11 from 1:10- 1:25 Eastern time. Ronny Yakov Chairman & CEO of OLB Group and Patrick Smith, Vice President of OLB Group will be providing an update since the last presentation at Emerging Growth hyperink (https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/olb/) of the Company's e-commerce merchant services and Bitcoin mining operations including the beginning of actively buying shares in the open market to increase shareholder value at a significant market capitalization discount to industry peers. Investors are encouraged to send questions before the presentation to IR@OLB.com and during the presentation through the Emerging Growth website.

Event: Emerging Growth Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, January 11
Time: 1:10 - 1:25 Eastern time

Register to watch the presentation: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575091&tp_key=4acb9c592c&sti=olb

This live, interactive online event will enable shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to attend a corporate update presentation by President and CEO, Ronny Yakov and Patrick Smith, VP of Finance followed by a Q and A.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event on EmergingGrowth.com.

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: ir@olb.com

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing hydroelectric and solar power in Tennessee.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and https://investors.olb.com

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company's management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

OLB Group Investor Relations
Rick Lutz
ir@OLB.com
(212) 278-0900 Ext. 333

SOURCE: The OLB Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734697/OLB-Group-to-Update-Investors-at-Emerging-Growth-Conference-January-11-at-110-Eastern

