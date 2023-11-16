Old Chang Kee (Catalist:5ML) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.01

The board of Old Chang Kee Ltd. (Catalist:5ML) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.01 per share on the 19th of December. This means the annual payment will be 3.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Old Chang Kee's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Old Chang Kee's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.06, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.02. This works out to a decline of approximately 67% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. We are encouraged to see that Old Chang Kee has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Old Chang Kee's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Old Chang Kee (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Old Chang Kee not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

