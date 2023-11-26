Old Chang Kee Ltd. (Catalist:5ML) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Old Chang Kee Ltd. (Catalist:5ML) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Old Chang Kee's shares before the 30th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.01 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.02 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Old Chang Kee stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of SGD0.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Old Chang Kee's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Old Chang Kee has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Old Chang Kee paying out a modest 31% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Old Chang Kee's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Old Chang Kee's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Old Chang Kee's dividend payments per share have declined at 10% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Old Chang Kee is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Old Chang Kee for the upcoming dividend? It's great that Old Chang Kee is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Old Chang Kee looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Old Chang Kee looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Old Chang Kee (including 1 which is potentially serious).

