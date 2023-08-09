Old Chang Kee Ltd. (Catalist:5ML) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Old Chang Kee Ltd. (Catalist:5ML) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Old Chang Kee's shares on or after the 14th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.01 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.02 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Old Chang Kee has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of SGD0.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Old Chang Kee can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Old Chang Kee paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Old Chang Kee generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 12% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Old Chang Kee's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Old Chang Kee's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Old Chang Kee has seen its dividend decline 10% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Is Old Chang Kee worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Old Chang Kee is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Old Chang Kee, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Old Chang Kee looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Old Chang Kee (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

