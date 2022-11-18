U.S. markets closed

Old Corrugated Containers Market is Set to Reach a worth of US$ 14.7 Bn in 2022, Notching a CAGR of 4.1% to Cross Revenue of US$ 22 Bn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Germany's old corrugated containers market is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 215.5 Mn through 2032, opines FMI. Growth is attributed to high recycling rate in Germany.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global old corrugated containers (OCC) market stands at US$ 14.7 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 22 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2032.

Old corrugated containers are abreast with wood pulp fiber that does render them valuable in paper packaging vertical. The governments all over are also attuning to recycling, processing, and sorting the waste. With exponentiation in FMCG sector, there is nothing to hold the development of Old Corrugated Containers market in the forecast period.

Coming to type of waste paper, the OCC – 11 is in greater demand as compared to its counterparts due to its easy availability for packaging at the industrial & commercial level, landfills, and retail.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7072

Recycling OCC does help in reducing usage of water and energy, that too, while curtailing the production of air pollutants like TRS (total reduced sulfur), HAP (hazardous air pollutants), VOCs (volatile organic chemicals), and greenhouse gas. This recycling cardboard also cuts down on demand for virgin timber. It needs to be noted that a ton of virgin timber requires 3 tons of trees. The waste tipping fees could also be reduced through recycling. Moreover, recycling 1 ton of cardboard ends up saving over 9 cubic yards of landfill space.

Corrugated boxes need to be opened and then flattened before placing in storage containers. This ascertains better utilization of space along with rendering the material ready to be recycled. Also, the containers need to be accessible for pickup (to the haulers).

It’s pretty straightforward to recycle corrugated containers. It does involve diversion of old cardboard from the waste stream, eliminating contaminants, and compressing or flattening of the material for promoting ease in storing, handling, and delivering stock to processor or paper production mill where it could give out unbleached craft paperboard and recycled paperboard.

However, recycling should be well-managed to give out maximum results. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Old Corrugated Containers Market’. The analysts and consultants use a holistic approach to execute it. The report could also be customized.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7072

Key Takeaways from Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) Market

  • Europe holds the largest market share with Germany leading from the front. This could be credited to improvement in recycling infrastructure herein. The European Paper Recycling Council has confirmed that rate of recycling paper in Europe crossed 72% in the year 2020 alone.

  • The Asia-Pacific is led by China. This could be credited to retail industry expanding by leaps and bounds in this region. Also, the State Council of the People’s Republic of China has stated that the country’s online retail sales in the year 2020 did reach US$ 1.52 Tn. Also, the fact that China stayed at the 1st position of online retail market can’t be ignored.

  • North America is at the matured stage of old corrugated containers (OCC) market and is expected to remain the same going forward.

Competitive Landscape

  • The Saudi Investment Recycling Co. (SIRC), in May 2022, did acquire 60% stake in Saudi Daz Waste Recycling Facility.

  • International Paper, in March 2021, acquired Spain’s two corrugated packaging plants to help in expansion of capabilities in Catalonia and Madrid.

  • Averda, in November 2020, did announce floating aa novel waste management facility for the ‘Tangiers’ for transforming resource management.

“Sustainability and biodegradability are the key factors driving the Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Ask an Analyst @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-7072

How does the Report unfold?

  • The research study is based on waste paper type (Old Corrugated Container (OCC) – 11, Old Corrugated Container (OCC) – 12, New Corrugated Container (NCC), mixed material, and loose material), and by source (household, commercial & industrial, landfill, and retail).

  • With an ever-increasing inclination toward sustainable packaging solutions, the old corrugated containers market is likely to witness an astounding growth in the forecast period.

Old Corrugated Containers Market by Category

By Waste Paper Type:

  • Old Corrugated Container (OCC) –11

  • Old Corrugated Container (OCC) – 12

  • New Corrugated Container (NCC)

  • Mixed Material

  • Loose Material

By Source:

  • Household

  • Commercial & Industrial

  • Landfill

  • Retail

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/old-corrugated-containers-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Global Packaging Industry Analysis

  3.4. Key Industry Perspective: What Industry Leaders are Saying?

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

Click Here for Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) Market 275 pages TOC Report

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:  

Cyclic Olefin Polymers (COP) Polymer Syringes Market Size: Cyclic Olefin Polymers (COP) Polymer Syringes Market by Usage, End User, Therapy, Volume quantity & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Popcorn Containers Market Share: Popcorn Containers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027

Lidding Films Market Trends: Lidding Films Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2022 - 2032

Roll Forming Machine Market Analysis: Roll Forming Machine Market By Process, Machine Type, Product, Application, End Users - Forecast 2022-2032

Auger Powder Filling Machines Market Outlook: Auger Powder Filling Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


