Old Dominion Freight Lines looks to build Buckeye development, create 300 jobs

Old Dominion Freight Lines, a freight transportation company that specializes in “less-than-truckload” transportation of goods plans to build a terminal in Buckeye about a mile from the Buckeye Airport.

The development is expected to create between 300 to 350 jobs, with a median salary of $80,000, Kyle Hoyt, a representative for Old Dominion and the landowner said at a meeting of the Buckeye Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 13.

The North Carolina-based company already has facilities in Arizona, including one in Tolleson.

Hoyt said the jobs and services provided by the facility will help accommodate Buckeye’s growth. The distribution and warehousing sector has been a leading growth area for most of the West Valley, with many logistics and shipping companies, like Amazon and XPO Logistics, which have both grown their presence there.

The 158-acre site where Old Dominion plans to build is currently vacant, located at the southwest corner of Yuma and Johnson roads.

The company is requesting to change the site’s zoning from rural residential and single-family residential to employment. At the meeting, Bart Wingard, principal planner for Buckeye, said nonresidential uses are ideal for the site because of its proximity to the airport.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the City Council approve the project. The item is planned to go before the Buckeye City Council on March 5.

