Old Dominion Job Corps Center is Reopened and Ready to Transform Lives

·3 min read

MONROE, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old Dominion Job Corps has immediate availability to safely provide a campus setting to educate qualified applicants and place them directly into employment in our community. Specifically, Old Dominion Job Corps has openings for non-residential students for both the on-campus and the off-campus programs, including those in collaboration with Central Virginia Community College.

Pictured is Old Dominion Job Corps Center Director Bryan Lyttle welcoming a new student to the campus.
Pictured is Old Dominion Job Corps Center Director Bryan Lyttle welcoming a new student to the campus.

At the Old Dominion Job Corps, the campus has the capacity to serve Central Virginia students aged 16-24 in areas such as Automotive (General Service Technician), Building Construction, Electrical Wiring, Carpentry, Painting, Plumbing, Certified Nursing Assistant, Certified Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician and Security and Protective Services. In addition, Old Dominion works directly with local and national employers to help them fill in-demand and well-paying positions, including CVS Health, BWX Technologies and Hard Hat Workforce Solutions.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of students the Old Dominion Job Corps has served over the past year and a half. But with effective vaccines and continued safety precautions, the campus is now ready to resume our non-residential programs' full operation.

The Old Dominion Job Corps offers young men and women the opportunity to gain education and career skills while learning essential employability skills to be successful in real world. Old Dominion provides a safe and secure campus learning environment to secure a high school diploma, attain employer-recognized primary and secondary credentials and obtain work experience leading to a career or enrollment to post-secondary education.

"We are incredibly excited that our campus has expanded our training opportunities and are eager to bring in deserving young people and help them start their careers," stated Bryan Lyttle, Center Director at the Old Dominion Job Corps campus. "With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in Virginia, we want our community to know that Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person."

The Old Dominion Job Corps campus has already demonstrated they are able to serve students safely and effectively despite COVID. The program has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.

"The past two years have been trying for all of us. This time has also shown us that Job Corps' dedication to teaching trades to young people has made a big difference, not only in the lives of our students and their families, but in the lives of Americans reliant upon the work Job Corps alumni have been trained to do," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO, and President of National Job Corps Association. "Given our availability to immediately serve students, we know the potential for our campuses to transform lives and want everyone to know that Job Corps is reopened and ready to help."

For more information about student outreach and recruitment, contact:
James Davis
Business and Community Liaisons
Ph: (434) 942-8839
EM: davis.james.m@jobcorps.org

About ODLE Management
Founded in 2004, ODLE Management Group, LLC is an experienced workforce development provider. ODLE is the prime contractor and manages the day-to-day operations of several Job Corps campuses to include outreach, admissions and placement services. Prime contracts are in Louisiana (New Orleans), Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Virginia (Old Dominion in Monroe), Texas (El Paso) and Oklahoma (Tulsa). In addition, Odle is a subcontractor in New Mexico (Albuquerque), Florida (Pinellas County) and Washington, D.C. (Potomac).

ODLE has received distinguished honors from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Small Business Administration, and the Arizona Small Business Development Center. In February 2020, ODLE completed a merger with Eckerd Connects, a private, national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; ODLE remains a separate organization and a wholly owned subsidiary.

Media Contact(s):
Trish Jones Mondero
Odle Management Group, LLC
Phone: (602) 622-7941

(PRNewsfoto/Odle Management Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Odle Management Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-dominion-job-corps-center-is-reopened-and-ready-to-transform-lives-301530450.html

SOURCE Odle Management Group

SOURCE Odle Management Group

