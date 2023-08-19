U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.71
    -0.65 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,500.66
    +25.83 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,290.78
    -26.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.42
    +9.36 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.01 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.40
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2510
    -0.0570 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2735
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3800
    -0.4480 (-0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,089.23
    +18.23 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.23
    -4.65 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.43
    -47.78 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,450.76
    -175.24 (-0.55%)
     

Old Dominion ups ante with $1.5B bid on Yellow’s terminals

1
Todd Maiden
·2 min read
Old Dominion trumps Estes' offer for Yellow's terminals. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Old Dominion trumps Estes' offer for Yellow's terminals. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line entered a $1.5 billion bid for Yellow Corp.’s terminals, according to a Friday filing in a Delaware bankruptcy court. The new offer exceeds the $1.3 billion bid from LTL peer Estes Express Lines, which was revealed at a Thursday status update.

The offer for the 166-terminal portfolio is a stalking horse purchase agreement, wherein the bidder sets the floor for the value of the assets to be sold out of a bankruptcy estate. The properties will still undergo a marketing and sale process in which higher offers from other parties may be accepted.

The terms provide a maximum breakup fee of $26 million and up to $2 million in expense reimbursement. Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) is required to make a 5% deposit. The bid remains effective for 180 days.

The Thursday court proceeding also named bankruptcy financing lenders.

Hedge funds Citadel and MFN Partners will provide $142.5 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, which will give Yellow’s estate the funds necessary to liquidate assets. The deal also includes an additional commitment from MFN for a delayed draw of up to $70 million.

MFN acquired a 42.5% equity stake in Yellow ahead of its shutdown.


Citadel recently bought Yellow’s term loan from Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) after superior DIP financing offers came forward following Yellow’s Aug. 7 bankruptcy filing. Apollo’s DIP deal was said to be the only viable offer provided to Yellow prior to the Chapter 11 petition.

A representative from Old Dominion was not immediately available for comment.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

The post Old Dominion ups ante with $1.5B bid on Yellow’s terminals appeared first on FreightWaves.