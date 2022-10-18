U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.73
    +45.78 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,521.23
    +335.41 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,811.30
    +135.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.68
    +17.93 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -2.78 (-3.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.90
    -9.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.11 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9860
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0250
    +0.0100 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1200
    +0.1640 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,414.46
    -114.64 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.33
    -4.38 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Old Forester Names Melissa Rift as Brand Ambassador/Master Taster

·2 min read

A Louisville native, Rift brings significant industry experience to her new role, along with a passion for the Old Forester brand.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester announced today that Kentucky native Melissa Rift has been named Brand Ambassador/Master Taster.

Rift will help continue the revitalization of Old Forester, the only bourbon to exist before, during and after Prohibition and the founding brand of Brown-Forman.

"Melissa brings a dynamic personality, a devotion to the bourbon industry and an enthusiasm for the rich heritage of our 152-year-old brand," said Mark Bacon, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Super-Premium American Whiskey. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Brown-Forman family and are excited for her insights to amplify this new chapter in Old Forester's legacy."

This announcement marks a milestone and dream come true for Rift, who gained a holistic understanding of the growing bourbon industry from her beginnings as a bourbon tour guide. Most recently, she held a leadership role at Beam Suntory and previously served as Single Barrel Program Director at Bulleit Distilling Co.

"As the country's first bottled bourbon, Old Forester has such a history – but also an opportunity to usher in a new era for the entire industry," Rift said. "There's nothing better in the market than Old Forester – and I look forward to introducing more people to this authentic brand."

Born in Louisville, Rift authentically understands the rich culture of Kentucky bourbon and looks forward to sharing it with consumers, bartenders, media - and diverse consumers across the nation. She and her wife, Brittany, live in Louisville with their two dogs and two cats.

"I'm extremely excited to create a more inclusive bourbon industry to reflect the changing face of our beloved consumers and represent the Old Forester legacy so many love," Rift said.

For more information on Old Forester, please visit www.oldforester.com.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

About Brown-Forman:

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Old Forester Distilling Co.)
(PRNewsfoto/Old Forester Distilling Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-forester-names-melissa-rift-as-brand-ambassadormaster-taster-301652436.html

SOURCE Old Forester Distilling Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Pizza Hut Claps Back at Taco Bell With its Take on a Quesadilla

    The longstanding pizza chain has some new tricks up its sleeve to keep money-conscious pizza fans happy.

  • 'Abusive Customer' James Corden Called Out And Banned By NYC Restaurant Owner

    Restaurateur Keith McNally described the comedian as "extremely nasty" to restaurant managers and wait staff, who he said were left "shaken."

  • National Pasta Day 2022: Where to Get Free Pasta and Deals

    Today's the day!

  • Restaurant Reservations Are So Hot, Some Places Have a 1,000-Person Waiting List

    Need a Friday-night reservation? Demand for dining out is growing as restaurants are trying to manage staff shortages, condensed dining hours and fewer walk-ins. Walk-in traffic has dropped 8%, while online reservations grew by 9% from January through June of this year compared with the same period in 2019, according to OpenTable data.

  • 9 Things To Never Order at an Expensive Restaurant, According to Chefs

    So you've decided to hobnob it up at a swanky, upscale eatery. Maybe you're celebrating a birthday or anniversary or hoping to impress someone on a first date. Perhaps fine dining is your usual fare of choice. Whatever your reason, buckle up because you're in for a culinary adventure. Artfully prepared dishes, robust wines, creatively crafted cocktails, and decadent desserts await.But just as there are many wonderful items to experience at such a restaurant, there are others that are simply not

  • ‘The epitome of elegance’: Chicago bar with intimate Japanese cocktails named among best in the world

    CHICAGO -- There is no need to purchase a plane ticket to sip in one of the best bars in the world; look no further than Chicago’s West Loop. Kumiko, a Japanese American bar helmed by one of Chicago’s premier bar directors, landed a spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list recently. Since 2009, the annual list has highlighted the best of the international drinks industry, voted by 650 drink ...

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager. The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at the store in Anderson, a few miles from Clemson University. At least 240 other Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the past year, and the company has been accused of illegal labor practices at dozens of locations.

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands names CEO and sees third-quarter revenue topping estimates

    Turning Point Brands Inc. on Monday named long-tenured company executive Graham Purdy as chief executive officer following Yavor Efremov's resignation as CEO and director. David Glazek will transition from non-executive to executive board chairman in January. Purdy has been chief operating officer of the company, which makes Zig-Zag cigarette papers and other related products. Turning Point Brands said it expects third-quarter sales of $106 million to $108 million, ahead of the Wall Street estim

  • Skechers (SKX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Skechers (SKX) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Nordstrom Finance Chief Steps Down; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

    Nordstrom Inc (NYSE: JWN) Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman has informed the company of her intention to step down from her role, effective December 2, 2022. She will remain with the company through reporting third quarter 2022 financial results to facilitate a smooth transition. Michael Maher, SVP and chief accounting officer, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Bramman's departure. Also Read: This Luxury Retailer Has Analysts Bullish As GenZ, Millennials Aim To 'Refresh Their Closets'

  • Salesforce Stock Climbs on Report Activist Starboard to Take Stake

    Starboard Value founder Jeff Smith reportedly told CNBC that the stake in Salesforce was significant, but did not give any details as to the dollar amount.

  • Albertsons stock gains after profit, sales rise above expectations

    Shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the grocery chain, which has agreed to be acquired by Kroger Co. , reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, even as gross margin decreased. Net income for the quarter to Sept. 10 rose to $342.7 million, or 59 cents a share, from $295.2 million, or 52 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the FactSet cons

  • Renault, Nissan Near Landmark Deal to Reshape Alliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA is in the final stages of concluding a deal this week to reduce its stake in Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co. and reshape their two-decades-old alliance, a person familiar with the negotiations said.The pact would allow the French carmaker to proceed with a planned carve-out of its electric-vehicle business. Both sides are set to sign a non-binding agreement after details were largely finalized late last week, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the

  • Europe's STOXX 600 extends winning streak to fourth day; Avanza surges

    (Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, building on the previous session's rally that was driven by Britain's reversal of its fiscal plan, with investors keeping a watch on earnings to gauge the economic outlook. It logged its best day in near two weeks on Monday after Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped most of Prime Minister Liz Truss's 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts that led to market turmoil and forced the Bank of England to intervene. Shares of chipmakers, including ASML Holdings and Nordic Semiconductor, rose between 0.8% and 5.9% amid a risk-on sentiment in markets.

  • Exclusive-Toshiba's preferred bidder offers price short of key 6,000 yen a share -sources

    The preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp has offered to pay less than the widely regarded threshold of 6,000 yen a share, two sources said, indicating the premium for the Japanese conglomerate may not be as rich as investors had hoped. A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) was granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding on Oct. 7, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others, people familiar with the matter have said.

  • Saudi Arabia Plans Debt Sale, $15.5 Billion Bond Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is selling bonds and Islamic securities, while offering to buy back some of its existing debt.The world’s biggest oil exporter plans to sell sukuk maturing in six years and bonds due in 10, both denominated in dollars, according to a person familiar with the matter who’s not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. It’s the kingdom’s first foray into international debt markets since November.At the same time, Saudi Arabia asked holders of its $15.5

  • Parallel Markets Execs on Bridging Digital Identity Verification Across Platforms

    Parallel Markets, a global investor identity company, wants to reduce the tension of customer onboarding and verification for traditional and crypto-native firms. Parallel Markets Co-Founder and CEO Tony Peccatiello, along with President & Head of Partnerships Suzanne Elovic, join "First Mover" live from I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk, to share insights into how this works and the privacy implications.

  • UK Holds Talks on How to Avoid Blackouts at Major Data Centers

    (Bloomberg) -- UK government officials held detailed discussions with some of the biggest data center operators about ways to keep those businesses running through any potential power shortages in coming months, according to people familiar with the matter.The talks focused on allocating diesel for backup generators if Britain’s energy infrastructure operator, National Grid Plc, needed to cut power, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. The sides also discu