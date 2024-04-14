Old Mutual (JSE:OMU) Will Pay A Dividend Of ZAR0.49

Old Mutual Limited's (JSE:OMU) investors are due to receive a payment of ZAR0.49 per share on 22nd of April. This means the annual payment is 7.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Old Mutual's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Old Mutual was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from ZAR1.12 total annually to ZAR0.81. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.2% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Old Mutual has been growing its earnings per share at 23% a year over the past five years. Old Mutual is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Our Thoughts On Old Mutual's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We don't think Old Mutual is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Old Mutual (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

