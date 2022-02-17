U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Old Mutual Limited Modernizes Master Data Management with Tamr to Better Serve Customers

·3 min read

Old Mutual will use the Tamr Core data mastering solution to generate 360-degree customer views for better customer outcomes.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr today announced that Old Mutual Limited will be the first financial services company in Africa to deploy Tamr Core as part of an initiative to better serve its customers. By adopting a modern approach to master data management using Tamr, Old Mutual will further embed its 'purpose-led technology' philosophy.

Tamr logo (PRNewsfoto/Tamr, Inc.)
Tamr logo (PRNewsfoto/Tamr, Inc.)

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets in 14 countries. Old Mutual aims to use Tamr, which leverages human-guided machine learning to curate and clean data, to modernize its business practices for the digital era, ultimately benefiting its customers.

The Tamr Core cloud-native data mastering solution will allow Old Mutual to develop complete customer records and 360-degree views, enabling them to offer superior, more personalized customer service.

"Understanding who our customers are and what products they use is the cornerstone for better serving them. By using cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and the cloud, we're able to quickly generate the datasets that form a full picture of our customers. With this knowledge, we're able to identify additional ways to help them grow and protect their prosperity," said Johnson Idesoh, Chief Information Officer at Old Mutual.

Tamr Core will help Old Mutual substantially reduce the manual work required to identify duplicate records, add new data sources, and connect internal and external data sources. Powering downstream analytics tools with trusted data from Tamr will provide Old Mutual with the analytics necessary to drive both business and customer outcomes.

"Accurate data is key not only to keeping your existing customers but attracting new ones. We're looking forward to partnering with Old Mutual as they innovate their approach to master data management and use Tamr to unlock the insights that help customers thrive financially," said Andy Palmer, Tamr co-founder, and CEO.

About Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 176 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent. For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit www.oldmutual.com.

About Tamr, Inc.
Tamr is the world leader in data mastering. We accelerate the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data. Learn more at www.tamr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-mutual-limited-modernizes-master-data-management-with-tamr-to-better-serve-customers-301484110.html

SOURCE Tamr, Inc.

