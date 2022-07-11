U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Old National Bancorp
Old National Bancorp
Old National Bancorp

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its second-quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:

 

Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET

 

 

 

Conference Call:

 

Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. ET

 

 

 

Dial-in Numbers: 

 

U.S. (844) 200-6205; International: (929) 526-1599; Access code 498391

 

 

 

Webcast: 

 

Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com

 

 

 

Webcast Replay:

 

Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until Midnight ET on July 25, 2023, also via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com

 

 

 

Telephone Replay:

 

U.S. (866) 813-9403; International: +44 (204) 525-0658; Access code 946843. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until Midnight ET on August 9, 2022

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years.  Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366


