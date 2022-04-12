U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.65
    +40.12 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,554.19
    +246.11 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,588.10
    +176.14 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.50
    +38.17 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.21
    +6.92 (+7.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.20
    +30.00 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    +0.83 (+3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7000
    -0.0800 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3037
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2180
    -0.1670 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,310.72
    -530.52 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.18
    +17.68 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Old National Bancorp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ONB
    Watchlist
  • ONBPO
  • ONBPP
Old National Bancorp
Old National Bancorp

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its first-quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET

Conference Call:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. ET

Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. (844) 200-6205; International: (929) 526-1599; Access code 656831

Webcast:

Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com

Webcast Replay:

Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until Midnight ET on April 25, 2023, also via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com

Telephone Replay:

U.S. (866) 813-9403; International: +44 (204) 525-0658; Access code 729800. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until Midnight ET on May 10, 2022

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Maurissa Kanter (708) 831-7345

Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366


Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Funds Love These 10 Undervalued Mid-Cap Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued mid-cap stocks that hedge funds love. If you want to read about some more undervalued mid-cap stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Love These 5 Undervalued Mid-Cap Stocks. Fears of a recession in the United States economy are growing again, merely a couple of years after the […]

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Does It Matter That GameStop's Split Will Be a Stock Dividend?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) wants to split its stock for the first time in 15 years. While many were caught off guard by the video game retailer's announcement, some investors were also confused because it wants the split to be "in the form of a stock dividend." Everyone is familiar with cash dividends -- a company pays you money every month, quarter, or at some other frequency to own the stock -- but not so much a stock dividend, even though most companies describe their splits as a dividend.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Altron Capital on Alibaba (BABA): “We See No Reason to Sell”

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • AT&T Isn't Calling My Name, But I Have a Trade Idea

    On Friday, AT&T and Discovery closed the $43B "Reverse Morris Trust" deal that turned their media operations into one larger, potentially key player in that space, while separating the core telecom and communications businesses. The merger combined AT&T's Time Warner business (including Warner Bros, HBO, Cinemax, Turner Broadcasting, CNN, CNN+, HBO, HBO Max, etc.) with Discovery (including Discovery, Discovery+, HGTV, Science Channel, Cartoon Network, TCM, TNT, Food network, TLC, Animal Planet, etc.). AT&T moves forward as a more finely tuned, much lighter company focused on 5G, wireless communications, and fiber-optic networking.

  • Toyota launches all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000

    MARKET PULSE Toyota Motor Corp. (tm) announced Tuesday the launch of its all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000. The bZ4X line will have two grades, XLE and Limited, and will be offered in both front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

  • 15 Companies Growing Like Crazy Are About To Double In Size

    The global economy is cooling off, so what's an investor to do? Find S&P 500 companies still growing like crazy. They're out there.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

    The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business. Nvidia points out that only 29% of its installed base currently uses the RTX series graphics cards, with the rest on the much older GTX series cards.

  • Why Apple Stock Buybacks —and Its Dividend — Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.