Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Old National Bancorp

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its first-quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call:



Earnings Release: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET Conference Call: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. ET Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (844) 200-6205; International: (929) 526-1599; Access code 892610 Webcast: Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Webcast Replay: Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until midnight ET on April 24, 2024, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Telephone Replay: U.S. (866) 813-9403; International: +44 (204) 525-0658; Access code 569807. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight ET on May 9, 2023



About Old National



Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $47 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy Schoettlin (812) 465-7269

Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366



