Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Old National Bancorp
·1 min read
Old National Bancorp
Old National Bancorp

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its third-quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:

 

 

Earnings Release:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET

 

 

Conference Call:

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. ET

 

 

Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. (844) 200-6205; International: (929) 526-1599; Access code 504244

 

 

Webcast:

Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com

 

 

Webcast Replay:

Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until Midnight ET on
October 24, 2023, also via Old National’s Investor Relations website at
oldnational.com

 

 

Telephone Replay:

U.S. (866) 813-9403; International: +44 (204) 525-0658; Access code 902394. The
replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until
Midnight ET on November 8, 2022

 

 

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years.  Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell Walton (812) 464-1366


