Brendon Falconer, Chief Financial Officer of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), has sold 49,375 shares of the company on April 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 49,375 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Old National Bancorp, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank, which provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The bank's services include commercial and consumer loan and depository offerings, investment and brokerage services, lease financing and other traditional banking services.

The insider transaction history for Old National Bancorp shows a total of 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Old National Bancorp were trading at $16.28, resulting in a market cap of approximately $5.3 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.03, which is lower than the industry median of 9.44 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, with a stock price of $16.28 and a GF Value of $20.63, Old National Bancorp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Old National Bancorp CFO Brendon Falconer Sells Company Shares

Old National Bancorp CFO Brendon Falconer Sells Company Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

