Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.14

Old National Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ONB) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.14 per share on 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Old National Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Old National Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Old National Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 26%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 11.8% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 30% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Old National Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.4% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Old National Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Old National Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Old National Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Old National Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.