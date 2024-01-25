Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 23, 2024

Jim Ryan: Good morning. Old National reported strong fourth quarter and record full year results earlier this morning. During 2023, we successfully navigated a challenging interest rate environment, along with industry-wide liquidity pressures earlier in the year. At Old National, executing our basic banking strategy served us well. In fact, our 2023 adjusted EPS, return on average tangible common equity and efficiency ratio were the best in our nearly 190-year history. Tangible book value per share also grew by 17% year-over-year combined with our roughly 3.7% average dividend yield gave shareholders a strong return for the year. Our peer-leading deposit franchise disciplined loan growth, strong credit quality and well-managed expenses and dedicated team members who are committed to our clients and communities drove these outstanding results.

While many in our industry spent the year on defense, we remain on the offense by continuing to invest in new client-facing and key support talent and being ready and opportunistic for acquisitions as evidenced by our recently announced CapStar Bank partnership which will expand our franchise to the highly dynamic markets of Nashville, broader Tennessee and Asheville, North Carolina. I will share more details about our progress with the strategic partnership later in my comments. Starting on Slide 5, GAAP earnings for the year were $1.94 and adjusted EPS was a record of $2.05 per common share, representing a 5% increase year-over-year. Our adjusted return on average tangible common equity and efficiency ratio were records at 21.3% and 50.4%, respectively.

Adjusted ROA was a strong 1.28%. Moving to Slide 6, we reported GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter of $0.44 per common share. Our adjusted EPS was $0.46 per common share, and our adjusted results included higher than run rate costs related to a true-up of the accrual for the annual short-term incentive plan and additional tax credit amortization for the quarter when combined, resulted in an after-tax adjustment of approximately $7 million or $0.02 of earnings per share impact. Returning to our CapStar partnership, we have filed our regulatory application and announced an additional $1.2 billion investment in Tennessee as a part of our existing community growth plan. As we spend time with our new team members, we are even more excited about our partnership.

Our existing team in Nashville was already off to a great start, and we're seeing many new client acquisition opportunities from that team, which will only build as we close on our partnership. We still expect to close in the first half of the year. In summary, our 2023 EPS results prove more durable than most peers in a challenging year due to a relentless focus on the basics, growing core deposits consistent and strong underwriting, disciplined expense management and ample capital. Brendon will provide you with our official 2024 outlook at the end of his prepared remarks. But as I look forward, it's difficult to predict what the year will bring. Predictions range from a few rate cuts to more than a handful from a soft landing to something more severe.

Regardless of what transpires, we have entered 2024 in a strong position by continuing to execute on our basic banking strategy, and we are set up to be successful in whatever comes our way as we have for the past 190 years. I would like to recognize Mike Scudder. As planned, Mike will retire as Executive Chairman of Old National Bancorp at the end of January. I want to thank Mike for his combined 38 years of outstanding leadership and dedication to First Midwest and Old National. His contributions to the Board and me personally were invaluable as we completed our transformational partnership and successfully navigated the last two years. Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Brendon to cover the quarterly results in more detail.

Brendon Falconer: Thanks, Jim. Beginning on Slide 7, we present our fourth quarter balance sheet, which highlights improvements in both liquidity and capital positions. Our fourth quarter core deposit growth has allowed us to organically fund loan growth and continue to reduce wholesale borrowings and broker deposits. We ended the year with a strong CET1 ratio of 10.7%, and we continue to accrete capital at a faster pace than most through the combination of our better-than-peer return profile and our at peer payout ratio. Tangible book value per share grew 11% quarter-over-quarter and 17% year-over-year due to strong earnings and a 24% improvement in AOCI. Overall, improvements in our liquidity and capital levels allowed us to stay on the offense in 2023, and our Q4 performance only strengthens our position as we begin 2024.

On Slide 8, we present the trend in total loan growth and portfolio yields. Total loans grew in line with our expectations, and we remain focused on full relationships and structure at a price that meets our risk-adjusted return requirements. The investment portfolio increased during the quarter, largely due to changes in fair values. Please note that we did execute a small loss trade on $41 million of securities with an earn back inside of one year. Moving to Slide 9, we show our trend in total deposits, which were stable quarter-over-quarter, including $340 million of normal seasonal public fund outflows and a $164 million decrease in broker deposits. Our broker deposits as a percentage of total deposits is now 2.7%, which is well below peers.

We experienced strong growth in both personal and business accounts largely through CD and money market promotions. New checking account acquisition was strong and continues to outpace attrition. However, migration to higher-yielding products continues to impact the growth in this category. We are still experiencing upward pressure on deposit rates, but we have seen a marked deceleration in deposit costs in the quarter and into January. Total deposit cost for the month of December was 190 basis points, only 5 basis points higher than our Q4 average. Overall, we are exceptionally pleased with the execution of our deposit strategy that has led to above peer deposit growth at below peer costs. Slide 10 provides our quarter end income statement.

We reported GAAP net income applicable to common shares of $128 million or $0.44 per share. Reported earnings include the following pretax items: a $21.6 million gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares as well as a $19.1 million charge for the FDIC special assessment, $6 million in merger-related charges and a $4 million contract termination charge. Excluding these items, our adjusted earnings per share was $0.46. Moving on to Slide 11, we present details of our net interest income and margin. As expected, deposit repricing led to modest declines in both net interest income and margin. New loan production rates of 7.72% and marginal funding costs in the low 4% range support our expectation that net interest income should bottom out in Q1. Slide 12 shows trends in adjusted noninterest income, which was $79 million for the quarter.

All of our primary fee businesses performed as expected, with seasonally lower mortgage revenue. Continuing to Slide 13, we show the trend in adjusted noninterest expenses, which were generally in line with our Q3 guidance, excluding $10 million of year-to-date performance-driven incentive accrual true-up and $5 million in higher amortization of tax credit investments. Our 2023 incentive plan was tied to deposit costs and growth relative to our midsized peers. Our outperformance in both these categories was critical to our record year and ultimately drove the higher incentives. The tax credit amortization charge was due to timing of project completion with the corresponding offset in tax expense. While both these items are within core earnings, we obviously do not expect them to run rate into first quarter.

On Slide 14, we present our credit trends, which remained stable, reflecting the quality of both our commercial and consumer portfolios. Delinquency and nonperforming loan ratios are largely unchanged. Non-PCD net charge-offs were a low 3 basis points with PCD charge-offs of 9 basis points. Our fourth quarter allowance, including reserve for unfunded commitments was unchanged at 103 basis points, and there were no material changes to our model assumptions and the weighting on the Moody's S-3 scenario remains at 100%. On Slide 15, we provide a comprehensive overview of our capital position at the end of the quarter. We observed improvements in all regulatory capital ratios and an 11% increase in our TCE ratio driven by strong earnings and assisted by improvements in AOCI.

Following our 24% recovery in Q4, we anticipate an additional 20% of our outstanding AOCI to accrete to capital by the end of 2024. In summary, we are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year performance in what was a challenging year for our industry. 2023 proved to be a record year in a number of critical performance metrics, including adjusted EPS, return on tangible common equity and efficiency ratio. We have improved the efficiency of our balance sheet with strong core deposit growth, which has led to better funding mix and better-than-expected net interest income. We continue to demonstrate our ability to expand our customer base while maintaining peer-leading deposit costs. Our strong liquidity also positions us well to take advantage of new lending opportunities.

The credit portfolio remains stable and our disciplined approach to managing expenses is evident in our full year adjusted efficiency ratio of 50.4%. Slide 16 includes additional detail on our rate risk position and net interest income guidance. NII is expected to fall approximately 2% in Q1, remain flat in Q2 and then begin to increase in the back half of the year. The assumptions are all listed on the slide, but I would highlight a few of the primary drivers. First, we assumed three rate cuts in the back half consistent with the Fed guidance. Second, we are anticipating additional late-cycle deposit repricing that will give us a terminal beta of 39% by midyear and a noninterest-bearing deposit mix that falls to 24% by year-end. Lastly, we assume the closing of our CapStar partnership at the end of Q2.

We believe we have positioned the balance sheet well as we approach the end of this rate cycle with most of the work to achieve a neutral rate risk position behind us. Also, we did run a forward curve scenario, including six rate cuts and the result was not materially different from our three rate cut scenario. Slide 17 includes thoughts on our outlook for the remaining items for the first quarter and full year 2024, and all guidance assumes CapStar closes at the end of Q2. We believe our current loan pipeline should support first quarter growth in the 1% to 2% range and full year growth of 12% to 13%. We anticipate continued success in the execution of our deposit strategy and expect to meet or exceed the industry growth in 2024. We expect Q1 noninterest income to be consistent with Q4 with the full year up 6% to 7% with the typical seasonal patterns.

Our expense outlook for the first quarter should be approximately $248 million, modestly higher than our Q4 base of $240 million, which excludes the incentive true-up and tax credit impact. For the full year, we expect expenses just over $1 billion. Net charge-offs are expected to range between 15 to 20 basis points and provision expense should be approximately $80 million to $85 million for the full year of 2024. This excludes the day one non-PCD double count associated with the acquisition. Turning to taxes, we expect both a first quarter and full year effective tax rate of approximately 25% on a core FTE basis and 22% on a GAAP basis. With those comments, I'd like to open up the call for your questions. We do have the full team available, including Mark Sander, Jim Sandgren and John Moran.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from the line of Scott Siefers with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

