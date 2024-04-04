Old National Bank to close Louisville locations on anniversary of mass shooting

Old National Bank locations in Louisville will be closed Wednesday in honor of the first anniversary of the mass shooting that took the lives of five people, the company said in a release.

The three Old National Bank locations in Louisville — 400 W Market St. Suite 150, 4201 Shelbyville Road and 9708 Brownsboro Road — will be closed for staff "to dedicate this solemn day of remembrance to caring for themselves and one another," the release stated.

“We will never forget those we lost, nor will we forget those who provided us with comfort and helped us heal,” Dennis Heishman, president of Old National Bank’s Louisville market, said. “On April 10, our team members will remember their fallen friends, and acknowledge everyone else who was impacted by this tragedy.”

In addition to local closures, branches outside of Louisville will close at 2 p.m. for employees to participate in a "Walk to Remember."

Josh Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer and Jim Tutt were killed April 10, 2023, when a gunman, who was later killed by police, entered Old National Bank at the corner of North Preston and East Main streets. Following the shooting, the company moved that branch to Market Street.

“We remain committed to keeping their memories alive, and to giving our team members the time they need – on this emotional day – to mourn the friends they lost, and to love, care for and support one another,” Old National Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan said.

The bank is partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood drives in different locations during the week of the anniversary. People can reserve a spot to donate blood through the American Red Cross Blood Services webpage.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Old National Bank: Louisville locations will be closed April 10