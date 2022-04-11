Old National Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlighting Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

U.S. markets closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank (NASDAQ: ONB) today announced it has released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which focuses on a wide range of topics, including governance and ethics; client service; team member engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; community engagement; and sustainability. The report also includes information on Old National’s transformational partnership with Chicago-based First Midwest Bank, which was finalized in February 2022, and features highlights on First Midwest’s 2021 CSR initiatives.

“When viewed together, the topics in our ESG Report form the pillars of our corporate social responsibility strategy as a $46 billion Midwestern bank and help define our community banking culture,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National. “At the center of this strategy and culture is the belief that Old National is only as strong as the communities we serve. And now with the scale and growth of our newly combined organization, we are ready to raise the bar on our commitment to serving our clients, strengthening our communities and investing in the growth and development of all our team members.”

As part of this commitment, Old National recently announced a $8.3 billion Community Growth Plan to support historically underserved and economically disadvantaged individuals, families and communities across its Midwest footprint. The Plan includes nearly $5 billion in community lending and affordable housing commitments to underserved and low-to-moderate income (LMI) borrowers and another $3.3 billion in community development initiatives and philanthropic programs in LMI and majority-minority neighborhoods over a five-year period.

Old National’s 2021 ESG Report can be found on its ESG webpage at oldnational.com. Also available on the ESG webpage is Old National’s 2021 SASB Index. SASB, or Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, provides industry-specific standards that assist companies in disclosing financially material, decision-useful sustainability information to investors.

About Old National
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With more than $46 billion of assets and $34 billion of assets under management, it ranks among the top 35 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:
Maurissa Kanter
Maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Investor Contact:
Lynell Walton
Lynell.walton@oldnational.com


