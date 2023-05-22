This old pharmacy was remodeled into a home, listed at $799,500: See inside the Detroit house

Flex spaces at 2222 Puritan in Detroit.

DETROIT − What was once a pharmacy and later a gym is now a unique home for sale in Detroit.

Behind the traditional exterior façade of a brick commercial building built in 1960 with glass block windows and two large steel garage doors is a starkly contrasting interior living space.

The interior of this Detroit property that sits on a street of commercial buildings, churches, parks and vacant lots in the city's Martin Park neighborhood has been transformed to a modern, loft-style, industrial home that’s for sale at $799,500.

The 4,500-square-foot property at 2222 Puritan Ave. in Detroit is listed by Christina Gennari of KW Domain in Birmingham.

“It was purchased as just a vacant commercial property,” said Gennari about the property that has been renovated in the last two years.

The open concept living space has tall ceilings, exposed brick and ductwork, metals and epoxy flooring bringing unique character and modern finishes.

The space holds two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and several large flex areas.

View of dining room and kitchen from lofted family room.

“There's enclosed parking, so you can fit up to five cars in the unit,” Gennari said about the garage area that has storage space and a large mural of late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur painted on the inside of a steel door by Desiree Kelly, an award-winning artist and Detroit native known for unique street art.

A large mural of Tupac painted on the inside of a steel garage door by award-winning artist Desiree Kelly at 2222 Puritan in Detroit.

The kitchen has an island with seating, built-in stainless-steel appliances and black cabinets. Next to the kitchen is a platformed dining space with an electric fireplace.

Stairs next to the open kitchen/dining area lead to a lofted family room, which adds another dimension to the living space. A large office/flex space is below the family room, providing versatility to the area.

Kitchen at 2222 Puritan in Detroit.

Flexible areas can function as residential or commercial space, Gennari noted.

The primary bedroom is enclosed and includes a large walk-in closet and stairs that lead to a carpeted bedroom above.

The bathroom has a Euro-glass shower, soaking tub and modern double sink vanity creating a spa-like feel.

Lofted family room at 2222 Puritan in Detroit.

In the front section of the building, where natural light brightens the space, is a second bedroom and a large living room/flex room.

Euro-glass shower and soaking tub at 2222 Puritan in Detroit.

The space also includes a laundry room with a sink and countertop.

A fenced lot adjacent to the property is included with the sale.

The property was originally listed at $850,000.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com.

