Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.14 Dividend

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Old Point Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Old Point Financial has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current stock price of $15.79. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Old Point Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 26% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Old Point Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Old Point Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Has Old Point Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Old Point Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Old Point Financial more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Old Point Financial is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Old Point Financial you should be aware of.

