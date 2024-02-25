Old Point Financial's (NASDAQ:OPOF) Dividend Will Be $0.14

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) will pay a dividend of $0.14 on the 29th of March. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Old Point Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Old Point Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 36%, which means that Old Point Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 9.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Old Point Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Old Point Financial Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Old Point Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.9% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Old Point Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Old Point Financial that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

